Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri compares debutant Sam Konstas with Virender Sehwag

IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri compares debutant Sam Konstas with Virender Sehwag

The 19-year-old Sam Konstas played a brilliant 60-run innings in just 65 balls on his debut against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

The first day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne was dominated by the fiery debut of 19-year-old Sam Konstas. In his maiden Test innings, Konstas smashed a quickfire 60 off 65 deliveries against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akashdeep. The youngster's innings has drawn widespread praise across the internet, including accolades from former players and cricket experts. Among them is former Indian all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri, who compared Konstas to one of the most successful and explosive batters of all time, Virender Sehwag. Shastri also lauded Australian veteran Steven Smith, who scored an unbeaten 68 on day one to guide Australia to 311 for six.
 
 
Ravi Shastri sees shades of Sehwag in Konstas
Ravi Shastri described Konstas’ audacious batting as a rare sight, especially against a bowler of Jasprit Bumrah’s calibre in red-ball cricket. He observed that Konstas played with remarkable swagger, challenging traditional batting techniques with his daring strokes. Shastri noted how Indian players initially smiled at Konstas’ early struggles, only for their expressions to change as he found his rhythm and began dominating the attack.
 
Drawing comparisons to Virender Sehwag, Shastri remarked that Konstas’ fearless style and risk-taking tendencies could lead to both failures and match-winning performances. He predicted that the young batter would captivate cricket fans, much like Sehwag did during his illustrious career.

Shastri on Smith’s momentum
Ravi Shastri also commented on Steven Smith’s performance, praising his ability to endure challenging phases and make the most of his form. Shastri highlighted Smith’s aggressive play against spinners and his precise footwork, suggesting that the veteran batter posed a significant threat to India.
 
Day one review: Australia in control
Reflecting on the day’s play, Shastri acknowledged India’s attempts to claw back into the contest but admitted that Australia held the advantage with runs on the board. He noted that the Labuschagne-Smith partnership could have caused further damage had it lasted longer.
 
Shastri also expressed concerns about the pitch, predicting that it would become more difficult as the match progressed, with uneven bounce likely to pose challenges. He emphasised that the runs already scored by Australia could prove decisive in determining the outcome of the match.
 

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Ravi Shastri

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

