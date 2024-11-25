Business Standard
IND vs AUS: Watch Rohit bats in nets for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide

IND vs AUS: Watch Rohit bats in nets for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Rohit is expected to be part of India's squad for the tour game against Prime Minister's XI at Canberra

Indian captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, after missing the first Test of the five-match Down Under series against Australia in Perth due to personal reasons, rejoined the Indian squad on Sunday, November 24, midway through the first Test. However, the Mumbai-based batter wasted no time and soon decided to hit the nets with pacer Navdeep Saini to start his preparation for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6. Rohit was seen practising with the pink ball, as the Adelaide Test will be a day-night affair.  Check India vs Australia live score and match updates here | Perth Test Day 4
 
Preparation for Adelaide with Pink Ball Game in Canberra
 
 
India’s next fixture is a two-day tour game in Canberra, starting November 30. The match, though not classified as a first-class game, holds significant value for the team’s preparations for the second Test in Adelaide, scheduled to start on December 6. This practice game will be played with a pink ball under day-night conditions, providing India with an opportunity to acclimatise to the specific challenges posed by the pink Kookaburra ball. 
 
Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in the game in Canberra, as the pink ball in Adelaide presents unique challenges for the batters, especially during the infamous twilight hour, when the ball is known to move more than usual. With the second Test in Adelaide fast approaching, this game will offer Sharma and the team crucial preparation to adapt to these conditions before they face the Aussies once again.   
 

Topics : Rohit Sharma India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

