Tamim to Jadeja: Full list of commentators for India vs Bangladesh Tests

Tamim to Jadeja: Full list of commentators for India vs Bangladesh Tests

With a long list of commentators set to present the game in different languages, there are notable absentees in the form of legendary cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri among others.

IND vs BAN Commentators

IND vs BAN Commentators

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home, scheduled to start on September 19. The first Test will take place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 onwards.

Both neighbouring countries will have strong squads at their disposal, as the series promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams aiming to secure crucial World Test Championship points.
Team India will welcome back experienced players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be eager to perform in the format they prefer to play in.
 

A good match needs an engaging commentator who brings the game to life and provides insightful updates based on extensive experience. With Jio Cinema offering commentary in eight different languages for this series, this is the first time a Test match in India is being presented in so many languages.

Here is a full list of all commentators presenting the India vs Bangladesh Test series in different languages for Jio Cinema:

Commentary Panel for IND vs BAN Test series on Jio Cinema
English Commentators
Parthiv Patel
Tamim Iqbal
Hindi Commentators
Aakash Chopra
Saba Karim
Ajay Jadeja
Sarandeep Singh
RP Singh
Tamil Commentators
Abhinav Mukund
Anirudha Srikkanth
Ashwath Bobo
KB Arun Karthick
Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan
R Sridhar
Telugu Commentators
Hanuma Vihari
Kalyan Kolarappu
Ashish Reddy
Akshath Reddy
Kannada Commentators
Venkatesh Prasad
K Gowtham
Raghavendra Raj
Srinivas Murthy
Bhojpuri Commentators
Gulam Hussain
Saurabh Kumar
Shivam Singh
Ashutosh Aman
Bangla Commentators
Shathira Jakir Jesy
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
Saradindu Mukherjee
CR Venkatraman
Haryanvi Commentators
Manvinder Bisla
RJ Kisna
Sonu Sharma

While the list of commentators is extensive, notable absentees include legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, who are known for their insightful opinions and candid critiques.

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head in Tests

Bangladesh has never won a Test series against India and has lost 11 of the 13 matches played between the two sides so far. Two matches have ended in a draw.

Coming off a two-match Test series win against Pakistan, the Bangla Tigers will hope to continue their form and create history on Indian soil this year.

Full Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.

Topics : India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team India vs Bangladesh Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

