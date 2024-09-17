Tamim to Jadeja: Full list of commentators for India vs Bangladesh Tests

The Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home, scheduled to start on September 19. The first Test will take place at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 onwards.

Both neighbouring countries will have strong squads at their disposal, as the series promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams aiming to secure crucial World Test Championship points.

Team India will welcome back experienced players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be eager to perform in the format they prefer to play in.