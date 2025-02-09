Business Standard

WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma to lead UP Warriorz in Alyssa Healy's absence

Deepti, a key player for UP Warriorz since the inaugural season, is their second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 17 matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma will take over as the captain of UP Warriorz for the WPL 2025 season, filling in for the regular skipper Alyssa Healy. The Australian cricketer, who recently played as a batter in the one-off Ashes Test due to a stress reaction, has been advised to rest for several weeks, leading to her absence from this year’s edition.

Deepti, a key player for UP Warriorz since the inaugural season, is their second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 17 matches. With the bat, she has scored 385 runs, including a remarkable 295 last year, which earned her the MVP award. During her exceptional campaign in 2024, Deepti became the first Indian player to take a hat-trick in the WPL.  ALSO READ: ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming  Deepti Sharma eyeing history in WPL 2025

 

At 27 years old, Deepti is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is and hails from Uttar Pradesh. This season, she will become the first player to captain her home franchise in their home stadium, as the tournament expands to include more venues. The UP Warriorz will begin their campaign in February against Gujarat Giants and are set to play three home games next month.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here

"I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed as the captain of UP Warriorz, a team from my home state," Deepti expressed about her new role. "UP Warriorz has an excellent squad, and we are determined to entertain our fans with the Warriorz style of cricket this season. We are excited to play in Lucknow in front of our home supporters and hope to inspire the next generation of women athletes."

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

