IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of Vizag game

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, January 29 announced that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England, starting Friday, February 02nd in Vizag.





Sarafraz Khan, who has piled up runs in every season od domestic cricket for the last two or three years, has finally got a call-up to the national side. Along with him Sourabh Kumar, Uttar Pradesh spinner,. Who performed brilliantly for the India A side against the England Lions, has also been included in the Indian team. “Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain,” BCCI said in a statement. “The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” it added.

Washington Sundar has also been included in the Indian squad and pacer Avesh Khan has been kept as a reverse. “Avesh will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required,” the BCCI said.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England



Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar