IND vs ENG: Abhishek opens up about Yuvraj effect in his batting approach

Abhishek Sharma lit up Mumbai's sky during the 5th T20 against England with his 135-run innings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
Indian explosive batter Abhishek Sharma took India’s latest approach to attacking cricket to a whole new level on Sunday when he blasted a magnificent 135 runs in just 54 balls during the fifth T20 of the recently concluded five-match series against England. Abhishek set multiple records in his innings, as he now holds the highest individual score by an Indian batter and the most sixes by an Indian in T20 internationals. He also recorded the second-fastest half-century (17 balls) and the second-fastest century (37 balls) by an Indian batter in T20 internationals.
 
Abhishek credits Yuvraj Singh, who mentored him during his days with Punjab in domestic cricket, for his success. He said Yuvraj believed in him and told him that he would not only play for India someday but also become a huge match-winner for them.
 
 
Early success on the international stage 
At just 24, Abhishek Sharma has made a remarkable impact in T20 cricket, quickly establishing himself as one of India's most exciting power-hitters. Less than a year into his international career, he has already begun rewriting records. After an impressive domestic season and a stellar IPL campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024, Abhishek transitioned seamlessly into the international arena.
 
His maiden T20I century came in only his second match, equalling the joint-third fastest by an Indian (46 balls). He followed it up with another hundred against England, this time off just 37 balls, making it the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian. His dominance in domestic cricket was evident as well when he smashed a 28-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, matching the record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian.

The Yuvraj Singh influence 
Abhishek attributes much of his success to Yuvraj Singh, who mentored him over the years. He recalled that Yuvraj had instilled in him a clear mindset during practice sessions three to four years ago. The former India all-rounder had always believed in him, and when someone of Yuvraj’s stature expressed confidence in his abilities, Abhishek found it easier to believe in himself.
 
He also acknowledged that Punjab coach Wasim Jaffer played a major role in his development but emphasised that Yuvraj’s unwavering faith had been instrumental in his rise. After his record-breaking 135-run innings (54 balls) against England—surpassing Shubman Gill’s highest individual T20I score for India (126 off 63 balls)—he expressed gratitude for Yuvraj’s guidance, saying it was because of him that he had reached this stage. 
 
Self-belief and team support 
Abhishek admitted that it was natural for young cricketers to experience self-doubt, but the trust shown by his mentors and the Indian team management had helped him adopt an aggressive style of play without hesitation.
 
He recalled a phase before the England series when he hadn’t performed well in a few matches. Despite this, the captain and coach reassured him that they fully backed him and wanted him to continue playing his natural game. This support, he said, served as the biggest motivation for any young cricketer.
 
During India’s tour of South Africa, he remembered Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav telling him to trust his abilities and that he would soon find success. In the current series, Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav reinforced this belief, which he described as an incredible source of motivation.
 
Lessons from a legend: Brian Lara’s advice 
Apart from Indian cricketing greats, Abhishek also received valuable insights from West Indies legend Brian Lara. He recalled that Lara had given him a simple but effective piece of advice: to play his attacking shots while ensuring he did not get out.
 
Abhishek shared that he had practised many match scenarios and open nets, but this particular thought from Lara had stayed with him. He consciously worked on not losing his wicket while maintaining an aggressive approach, and he believed that it had made a significant difference in his game.
 
His performances in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy reflected this mindset. Scoring 485 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.50, he registered two centuries and three fifties while maintaining an extraordinary strike rate of 192.46.
 
The six sixes feat: A dream or reality? 
Given his fearless batting style, many have drawn comparisons between Abhishek and Yuvraj Singh’s iconic six sixes in an over. However, Abhishek downplayed the possibility of breaking that record, saying that such a feat could not be planned in advance.
 
He recalled asking Yuvraj about the historic moment, and the former cricketer had told him that he hadn’t gone in with a premeditated plan to hit six sixes—it had simply happened when he found himself in the perfect zone. Abhishek believed that such moments could not be forced and would only occur naturally in the right circumstances.
 

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

