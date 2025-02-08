Business Standard

IND vs ENG: Coach Sitanshu Kotak not worried about Rohit Sharma's form

Despite his strong ODI record, Rohit has faced difficulties in recent times, with a lean patch affecting his performances across formats.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has dismissed any concerns over captain Rohit Sharma’s recent form, emphasizing that his performance in ODIs prior to the England series speaks volumes. In a press conference on Saturday, Kotak addressed the matter, stating that Rohit’s record in his last few ODIs was impressive, with scores of 56, 64, and 35 in his previous three outings.  Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here  Batting coach backs Rohit Sharma  “In those matches, Rohit has been averaging over 50,” Kotak pointed out, highlighting the consistency of the Indian opener. “We are talking about a player who has scored 31 ODI centuries. When a player like that keeps delivering, no one questions when they might fail.”  ALSO READ: 2nd ODI preview: Rohit's lean run, Kohli's return in focus against England
 
 
Despite his strong ODI record, Rohit has faced difficulties in recent times, with a lean patch affecting his performances across formats. His struggles in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia carried over into the first ODI against England in Nagpur, where he lasted just seven balls and managed to score only two runs. In fact, over his last 16 innings in all formats, Rohit has accumulated just 166 runs, averaging a mere 10.37, with only one half-century to his name.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
However, Kotak remained unfazed by the skipper’s current slump, reinforcing his belief in Rohit’s ability to bounce back. “Sometimes, players go through a rough patch, but it doesn’t concern me,” Kotak said, acknowledging the challenges Rohit faced during the Australia Test series. “Yes, it was tough for him, and he got out early, but when it comes to ODIs, his performances have been steady. So, there is no real worry about his form,” he added, expressing confidence in Rohit's eventual return to form.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

