SA20: Table toppers MI Cape Town thrash Pretoria Capitals by 95 runs

SA20: Table toppers MI Cape Town thrash Pretoria Capitals by 95 runs

Robin Peterson's team followed in the Paarl Royals' footsteps by becoming the second side to preserve an unbeaten home record with five victories

Press Trust of India Cape Town
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

MI Cape Town underlined their status as the SA20 table-toppers with a comprehensive bonus-point victory over the Pretoria Capitals to complete a perfect record at the Newlands.

Robin Peterson's team followed in the Paarl Royals' footsteps by becoming the second side to preserve an unbeaten home record with five victories here.

MI Cape Town finished on 35 points - a record points tally after the league phase.

The home team dominated the contest from the outset, putting up 201/5 before bundling out the Capitals for 106 to register a 95-run win.

The new opening pair of Sediqullah Atal and Connor Esterhuizen displayed MI Cape Town's formidable depth with a stunning 133-run stand for the first wicket.

 

Left-hander Sediqullah royally entertained the Newlands crowd with a dashing 46-ball 77 (4x6, 6x6), while Esterhuizen also pummelled 69 off 43 balls (6x4, 3x6).

Delano Potgieter added the extras with a 15-ball 26 to power MI to the highest total at Newlands this season.

The momentum flowed through to MI Cape Town's bowling unit with off-spinner Dane Piedt sensationally having Capitals opener Will Jacks caught behind off the very first ball of the reply.

Piedt, who was making his SA20 debut for his home town team, celebrated in wild fashion by running away to the Railway Stand in ecstasy.

The veteran off-spinner was in fine form as he picked up two further wickets to finish with the impressive figures of 3/28, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

The MI Cape Town spinners were in fine form with leg-spinner Thomas Kaber bagging 3/21, while left-arm spinner George Linde also claimed 2/11.

Collectively, the spin trio claimed 8/60 to dismiss the Capitals for just 106 in 14 overs.

"The first two years didn't go as per plan. It has been extremely satisfying to see the crowd. The team has been humbled by the support, said MI's stand-in captain Colin Ingram.

"Really good players who have played their roles. Left-right combination opens up both sides of the wicket. We have been seeing some terrific performances. The bowlers have been incredible. We have fed off each other. We will look to do well on Tuesday.

MI Cape Town travel to Gqeberha to face Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1 at St George's Park on Tuesday.

The winner advances straight to the final at the Wanderers on Saturday.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

