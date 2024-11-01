IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja helps India with 14th Test fifer in Mumbai

Ravindra Jadeja needed to dismiss Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, and Matt Henry to achieve his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests on the first day of the third match in Mumbai. Showing why he's still one of the best in the game, Jadeja was retained by CSK for 18 crores in the IPL put the previously confident batting lineup, which had come off two consecutive wins, under intense pressure.
This five-wicket haul also propelled Jadeja past Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan on the list of India's highest Test wicket-takers. He now sits fifth, just behind Harbhajan Singh (417), Kapil Dev (434), R Ashwin (533), and Anil Kumble (619).
|Most Test wickets for India
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|A Kumble
|1990-2008
|132
|236
|40850
|6808.2
|1576
|18355
|619
|10/74
|29.65
|2.69
|65.99
|31
|35
|R Ashwin
|2011-2024
|105*
|198
|27036
|4506
|902
|12775
|533
|7/59
|23.96
|2.83
|50.72
|25
|37
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|227
|27740
|4623.2
|1060
|12867
|434
|9/83
|29.64
|2.78
|63.91
|17
|23
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|103
|190
|28580
|4763.2
|871
|13537
|417
|8/84
|32.46
|2.84
|68.53
|16
|25
|RA Jadeja
|2012-2024
|77*
|145
|18012
|3002
|718
|7525
|314
|7/42
|23.96
|2.5
|57.36
|13
|14
|I Sharma
|2007-2021
|105
|188
|19160
|3193.2
|640
|10078
|311
|7/74
|32.4
|3.15
|61.6
|10
|11
|Z Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|165
|18785
|3130.5
|624
|10247
|311
|7/87
|32.94
|3.27
|60.4
|15
|11
|BS Bedi
|1966-1979
|67
|118
|21364
|-
|1096
|7637
|266
|7/98
|28.71
|2.14
|80.31
|13
|14
Though India's performance in the IND vs NZ series has been underwhelming, Jadeja has delivered consistently with both bat and ball. In the first match, he took three wickets, followed by another three wickets in the second match, where he also contributed 80 runs. Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the main players for Team India and was deservingly one of the retentions of 5-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The spinner will be wearing the famous yellow jersey yet again in IPL 2025.