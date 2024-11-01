Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: Jansen, Coetzee back for India T20Is after 'conditioning breaks'

IND vs SA: Jansen, Coetzee back for India T20Is after 'conditioning breaks'

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad

South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs at Lucknow during the ICC World Cup 2023 match. Photo: X

South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs at Lucknow during the ICC World Cup 2023 match. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee on Thursday returned to the South Africa squad for the four-match T20I series against India, starting November 8.

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad  The series-opener is scheduled for Durban while the other three T20Is will be played at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Centurion and Johannesburg on Novemer 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Jansen and Coetzee were allowed extensive rest as a part of Cricket South Africa's workload management policy.

Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he prepares for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pacer Anrich Nortje and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had opted out of CSA central contracts and not picked.

 

However seniors like Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj are part of the 16-member T20I led by Aiden Markram, having missed the white-ball games in the UAE.

Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, has been rested for the series.

More From This Section

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: NZ win toss; India bowling on rank-turner

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Gary Kirsten broke his contract with PCB and made some breaches: Naqvi

Women's Premier League

WPL: England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test pitch report, Wankhede Stadium key stats

"It's both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026. The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit," white-ball head coach Rob Walter said about the composition of the squad.

The squad will assemble in Durban on November 4.

South Africa T20I Squad:  Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

VVS Laxman, Suryakumar Yadav

VVS Laxman to coach Surya-led Team India in T20 series vs South Africa

Mayank Yadav

India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium: A place where legacy meets royalty

Team India

From field to festivities: PM Modi to host India's T20 World Cup team

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 key stats

T20 World Cup 2024 key stats: Top 10 highest run-scorers & wicket-takers

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon