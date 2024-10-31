Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Gary Kirsten broke his contract with PCB and made some breaches: Naqvi

Gary Kirsten broke his contract with PCB and made some breaches: Naqvi

It was widely reported that Kirsten, who guided India to 2011 World Cup triumph, resigned following a rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board after the coaches were stripped of their powers in selection

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Karachi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said that South African Gary Kirsten ended his tenure as Pakistan white-ball head coach as he made "some breaches" of his contract with the Board.

However, it was widely reported that Kirsten, who guided India to 2011 World Cup triumph, resigned following a rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board after the coaches were stripped of their powers in selection matters.

Kirsten has so far not made any comments to give his side of the story.

Naqvi said Kirsten had ended the contract with the Board and it was not the other way round.

He (Kirsten) broke his contract with the PCB and made some breaches. He ended the contract with us, Naqvi told the media Tuesday night during an informal discussion.

 

He refused to make any more comments on the matter.

More From This Section

Women's Premier League

WPL: England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test pitch report, Wankhede Stadium key stats

Australia cricket team

Cricket Australia extends coach Andrew McDonald's contract till 2027

Pat Cummins, Australia cricket team

Test series win vs India one big thing that I want to tick off: Cummins

Matthew Wade

Retirement thought hit me after we lost to India in T20 WC: Matthew Wade

Though the PCB had not given the reason for Kirsten's sudden resignation, sources have confirmed that it was because he was not involved when the Board announced the squads for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours and the new captain of the white ball format on Sunday.

PCB sources, on their part, claimed that Kirsten had breached some clauses of his contract, notably by not spending enough time in Pakistan and insisting on having a full foreign coaching support staff.

Naqvi said that the PCB had started the process of finding a new head coach of the white ball team and he had already spoken to some 4-5 candidates.

We will have a new white ball head coach by the end of this month because Jason Gillispie has only agreed to manage the team in Australia for the white ball matches on an interim basis. He is more focussed on his role as red ball head coach," Naqvi said.

"The team will have a new white ball coach for the Zimbabwe tour."  Insiders say that Aaqib Javed, a senior selector who Naqvi wanted to take over as Kirsten's replacement, has said he is more interested in working on development of players and grooming of young talent at the National Cricket Academy.

Naqvi also said that the selectors had the authority to decide on whether to pick Fakhar Zaman or not.

Senior player Fakhar did not figure in the Pakistan squads for Australia and Zimbabwe tours as he is facing an inquiry from the PCB for tweeting in support of Babar Azam before the selectors dropped him for the England Tests.

The issue of the show cause notice will be handled by a special committee of the board while the selectors have authority over selection matters.

Naqvi insisted he never interfered in selection matters nor had ever pushed for the selection of any particular player.

I don't interfere in the selectors and coaches work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB appoints local former first-class player as Pakistan's fielding coach

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB contracts: Shaheen Afridi demoted; Fakhar and Iftikhar omitted

Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique

Muhammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as Pakistan's white-ball skipper

Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to escape with a reprimand for criticising PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

ACC Emerging T20 Cup: Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris set to lead Pakistan

Topics : PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon