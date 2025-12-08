Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Key wicket for us: Aiden Markram on Abhishek Sharma before T20I opener

Key wicket for us: Aiden Markram on Abhishek Sharma before T20I opener

Aiden Markram also emphasized that the current crop of players combines entertainment with opportunities to play T20 leagues globally, pushing the game in an exciting direction.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

South Africa T20I captain Aiden Markram has identified Abhishek Sharma as a key player to watch ahead of the five-match T20I series against India at the Barabati Stadium. Markram described the young Indian opener as a fearless and aggressive player whose approach has influenced modern T20 cricket.
 
"I've played with Abhi at Sunrisers, and he’s a fantastic batsman and a great guy off the field. Getting him early is always a challenge," Markram said. "He’s a match-winner, and taking his wicket is important for us."
 
Fearlessness Defines Modern T20s
 
Markram praised the attacking mindset of younger players in the shortest format. "The fearlessness of modern T20 batsmen, given complete freedom to take the game on from ball one, is reshaping cricket. When they succeed, it gives the team a strong advantage," he noted. 
 

Focus Remains on Team Goals
 
With the IPL auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, Markram acknowledged players may aim to impress individually but emphasized team performance as the main priority. "The World Cup in February is the true focus. Individual success comes as a bonus when the team does well," he said.
 
South Africa’s Strategy and Key Returns
 
Despite recent bilateral losses, Markram stressed South Africa will maintain its brand of free-flowing cricket. "It’s about enjoying the game and showing our best skills. The start of a new series is always important," he added.
 
He highlighted Anrich Nortje’s return as a significant boost for the bowling unit, while young pacers will have opportunities due to injuries. Markram expects high-scoring games and believes players with past success at the Barabati Stadium can draw confidence from previous performances.

Topics : India cricket team South Africa cricket team

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

