IND vs WI 2nd Test live streaming: Day 1 full scorecard, session report

India and West Indies face off in the second and final Test of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, starting today. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant innings-and-140-run victory in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check IND vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1 and full scorecard here
The opening Test saw a lackluster performance from the West Indies, who were bowled out twice within three days. India lost only five wickets in the entire match, with their bowlers performing well, although the pitch itself didn’t offer much to warrant such a collapse from the visitors. The West Indies batters threw away their wickets with poor shot selection and will be aiming for a more composed and disciplined effort in the second Test.
Led by Roston Chase, the visitors will look to show more resilience, with senior players like Chase and Shai Hope needing to lead by example. For India, Sai Sudharsan will be hoping to find form after scoring just 7 in the first Test. Meanwhile, Jaiswal, Gill, Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja will look to build on their solid starts and convert them into big scores in Delhi.
|IND vs WI 2d Test Day 1 broadcast details
|Region/Country
|Channel/Platform
|India
|Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/1 HD, Star Sports Tamil 1/1 HD, Star Sports Telugu 1/1 HD, Star Sports Kannada 1
|West Indies
|ESPN (Sign-up here)
|Australia
|Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports 2
|United Kingdom (UK)
|TNT Sports 1
|Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
|StarzPlay
|USA & Canada
|Sling TV – Willow TV (Sign up here)
|Pakistan
|Tapmad
|South Africa
|SuperSport 201, SuperSport 207, SuperSport 212
Where is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match being held?
The second Test between India and West Indies will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
When does the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 start?
The second Test match of the series begins on October 10, 2025.
What is the start time for the India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1?
Play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies 2nd Test in India?
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across India.
How can viewers stream the India vs West Indies 2nd Test online in India?
Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.