Pacers put India A in control of 2nd unofficial Test vs South Africa A

Pacers put India A in control of 2nd unofficial Test vs South Africa A

The pace trio of Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) showcased exemplary control and use of bounce on a lively surface at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground

Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed

Mohammed Siraj

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

India A’s fast bowlers turned on the heat in Benoni on Friday, helping the visitors seize control of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A. After being bowled out for 255 on the opening day, the Indian attack, led by Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep, bundled out the hosts for 221, despite a brilliant counterattacking hundred from Marques Ackerman. At stumps on Day 2, India A reached 78 for 3 in their second innings, extending their lead to 112 runs, with KL Rahul (26)* and Kuldeep Yadav (0)* at the crease. The visitors now find themselves in a strong position heading into the penultimate day of the four-day encounter. 
 

Prasidh, Siraj and Akash dismantle South Africa A

The pace trio of Prasidh Krishna (3/35), Mohammad Siraj (2/61) and Akash Deep (2/28) showcased exemplary control and use of bounce on a lively surface at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground. The South African top order struggled to negotiate the early movement as India A’s pacers hit consistent lines and lengths. Within the first eight overs, the hosts were reeling at 12 for 3, thanks to Akash and Siraj’s incisive opening burst.
 
Akash struck first, cleaning up Lesego Senokwane with a delivery that straightened off the seam. Soon after, Temba Bavuma fell to a contentious caught-behind decision off Akash, while Zubayr Hamza edged Siraj to the slips, leaving South Africa in early trouble. The Indian team management, watching closely ahead of the upcoming Test series in South Africa, would have been pleased with the discipline and intent shown by the pacers.

Ackerman’s defiant hundred keeps South Africa in fight

Amid the collapse, Marques Ackerman stood tall for South Africa A, playing a commanding innings of 134 off 118 balls, studded with 17 fours and five sixes. His knock was an exhibition of controlled aggression and mental toughness, especially when wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Ackerman, who has more than 5,000 runs in first-class cricket, reached his 13th career century with a flurry of boundaries. He found a capable partner in Jordan Hermann, adding 64 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the innings briefly before Prasidh Krishna struck twice in quick succession after lunch, dismissing Hermann and Connor Esterhuizen in the same over.
 
Reduced to 76 for 5, the hosts needed a rescue act, and Ackerman found support in Prenelan Subrayen (20). The duo added 86 runs off just 66 balls for the eighth wicket, with Ackerman shifting gears spectacularly. He launched a brutal attack on Siraj, smashing two sixes and three fours in a single over to collect 24 runs. His second fifty came off just 22 balls, highlighting his adaptability and flair under pressure.
 
However, their partnership ended when Subrayen was run out following a sharp direct hit from Siraj. Ackerman’s fine innings soon followed, as he mistimed a reverse scoop off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, giving a simple catch to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. South Africa A were bowled out for 221, conceding a 34-run first-innings deficit.

India A batters seek stability after early hiccups

In their second innings, India A lost Abhimanyu Easwaran early for a second consecutive duck, while Sai Sudharsan (23) and Devdutt Padikkal (24) got starts but failed to convert. Sudharsan’s dismissal capped off an underwhelming outing ahead of the senior team’s Test series, while Padikkal fell to a stunning catch at gully by Senokwane.
 
At stumps, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were holding fort, with India A at 78 for 3, extending their overall lead to 112. Despite the late strikes, the visitors remain in control, thanks largely to their pace battery that outclassed the South Africans on Day 2.
 
With two days left, India A will aim to build a substantial lead and push for a series-clinching win, while South Africa A will hope for another fightback led by their captain and middle order.

Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

