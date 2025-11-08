Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 5th T20: Brisbane pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia 5th T20: Brisbane pitch report, key stadium stats

India and Australia have played just one T20I match against each other at The Gabba in Brisbane back on November 21, 2018. Australia won the match by a close margin of 4 runs

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Australia are set for one final showdown today as the fifth T20I promises a fiery finish to an intense series. With India holding a 2-1 lead, Suryakumar Yadav’s men have already secured their 17-year streak of remaining unbeaten in T20 series in Australia — but they’ll want to do it with authority.
 
Shubman Gill will look to cap off the tour with a big score after rediscovering some rhythm in Carrara, while captain Suryakumar will aim to lead with intent. The form of Abhishek Sharma and the spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar has been the cornerstone of India’s dominance. 
 
 
Australia’s batters have struggled to decode India’s spinners, with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis carrying most of the responsibility. The absence of Josh Hazlewood has further weakened their bowling attack. As both teams gear up for one last battle before the T20 World Cup year, expect a contest full of energy, pride and tactical intrigue.

India vs Australia 5th T20: The Gabba, Brisbane pitch report

The surface at The Gabba in Brisbane is renowned for its pace and even bounce, providing a fair contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers usually relish the conditions here, especially early on, as the new ball tends to zip through with extra bounce and carry. Bowlers who hit the deck hard often find good reward.

However, once batters adjust to the pace and bounce, stroke-making becomes easier and runs can flow freely. Spinners, on the other hand, need to rely more on precision and changes in flight rather than sharp turn, as assistance for them is generally limited. Overall, the Gabba promises an engaging battle where both pacers and batters can make an impact if they execute their skills well.

India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Brisbane

India and Australia have played just one T20I match against each other at The Gabba in Brisbane back on November 21, 2018. Australia won the match by a close margin of 4 runs.

Recent T20I match at Brisbane Stadium

The last men’s T20I match at Brisbane Stadium was played on November 1, 2024, between Australia and Pakistan. The rain arrived before the start of the match and reduced it to a 7-overs-a-side game. Australia batted first and posted 93 for 4 on the board. In reply, Pakistan could only reach 64 for 9 as the hosts walked away with an easy 29-run victory.

Brisbane Stadium key T20I stats

In T20 internationals at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (The Gabba), a total of 11 matches have been played so far. The venue has largely favoured teams batting first, with 8 wins coming while setting a target, compared to just 3 victories for teams chasing. The average first-innings score at the ground stands at 159, while sides batting second average around 138, highlighting the advantage of putting runs on the board.
 
The highest total recorded at the Gabba is 209/3 by Australia against South Africa, whereas the lowest team score is 114 all out by South Africa against the same opponents. The highest successful chase at the venue was 161/4 in 18.5 overs, achieved by Australia versus South Africa, while the lowest total successfully defended was 93/4 in 7 overs by Australia against Pakistan. Overall, the stats suggest that the Gabba generally rewards teams that bat first and capitalise on early conditions.

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

