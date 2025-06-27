Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pant's innings vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 WC was crucial for us: Rohit Shar

Rohit said the team had a target of 140 in mind, but quick wickets disrupted that plan and they ended up making only 119

India vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

One of India’s tournament-defining moments in the 2024 T20 World Cup came against Pakistan, where they defended a sub-par total of 119 to win the match. Former India T20 captain Rohit Sharma offered a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes moments before India’s tense 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, speaking on JioHotstar’s special show Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se. Recalling the build-up to the high-voltage fixture, Rohit revealed the team was informed of a security threat two days before the game, forcing them to remain confined to the hotel. The growing buzz, with fans and media swarming the team’s base, only heightened the anticipation. According to Rohit, it was clear even before arriving at the ground that this was no ordinary match — it was a festival of emotion and rivalry, unmatched by anything else in world cricket. 
 

Pant’s knock was the turning point

Rohit reserved special praise for Rishabh Pant, who played a vital innings under difficult conditions. While the scorecard showed just over 40 runs, the captain emphasised that Pant’s knock held greater value given the tricky surface. Rohit said the team had a target of 140 in mind, but quick wickets disrupted that plan. In that context, Pant’s aggressive yet calculated approach made a significant difference.
 
He noted that the pitch was offering constant assistance to bowlers, making even a total of 119 seem defendable. For Rohit, Pant’s effort helped stabilise the innings when it could’ve easily collapsed.

Pace duo executes the plan perfectly

Turning to India’s bowling, Rohit explained how Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were used strategically during the chase. He described Bumrah as a bowler who not only picks wickets but also keeps runs in check — a rare combination in modern T20 cricket. Arshdeep, too, earned high praise for his intelligence and consistency, with Rohit pointing to his impressive T20I record over the past two years. Their overs were reserved based on match-ups, with a clear intent to expose new batters on a pitch that demanded sharp adjustments.

Jun 27 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

