India rises to No 1 in ODIs, becomes top ranked team in all formats

India became the top-ranked side in all three formats of the game following their win against Australia in the series opener that elevated them to the number one spot in the ODI rankings.

Following their five-wicket win over Australia on Friday, India (116 rating points) displaced arch-rivals Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings.

Already leading the Test and T20 chart, India now reign supreme across all formats.

This is only the second time in men's cricketing history that a side has achieved the No.1 ranking across the formats. Prior to this, only South Africa had achieved the feat back in August 2012.

Australia (111) remain third in the ODI list despite dropping two points.

India and Australia play the second of the three ODIs on Sunday.

