Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

India squad for South Africa Tests: Pant set to return after injury layoff

Pant missed India's recent Test series against the West Indies while recovering from the injury he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make his return to India’s Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, beginning November 14 in Kolkata. The dynamic left-hander, who has been sidelined since July due to a foot fracture, is expected to replace N Jagadeesan, marking the only change from the previous squad.
 
Pant’s Return After Injury Layoff
 
Pant missed India’s recent Test series against the West Indies while recovering from the injury he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester. However, the 27-year-old has made a strong comeback, proving his match fitness by leading India A to a win over South Africa A in a four-day match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Pant scored a vital 90 in the second innings to help his side chase down 275, reaffirming his readiness for international action. 
 
 
Squad Updates and Player Availability

Also Read

Indian women's cricket team

BCCI unveils huge cash prize for India after Women's World Cup triumph

Indian women's cricket team

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, Women's WC Final: IND clinch maiden title; beat SA by 52 runs

IND vs SA live streaming

India vs South Africa live streaming, ICC Women's WC final live telecast

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final

IND vs SA final: What will happen if rain plays spoilsport today?

IND A vs SA A

IND vs SA 1st Test: Pant shines as India A beat South Africa A by 3 wickets

 
India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar, are currently in Australia for the T20I series. They will join the Test camp once the five-match T20I series concludes on November 8.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has already been released from the T20I squad to participate in India A’s second four-day fixture against South Africa A, starting November 6, as part of his red-ball preparation.
 
Test Schedule and World Test Championship Context
 
The two-Test series begins in Kolkata on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati, which will host a Test match for the first time starting November 22.
India currently sit third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.90% points, while South Africa are placed fifth with 50% after a 1-1 series draw in Pakistan.
 
Pant’s return not only boosts India’s middle order but also strengthens their wicketkeeping department as they aim to climb the WTC table with a strong home performance.

More From This Section

Mitchell Santner

Santner's heroics in vain as West Indies beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Turns 37: Records that cement King Kohli's legendary status

New Zealand vsd West Indies 1st T20 broadcast details

NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

FIDE World Cup 2025 round 2 game 2 matches

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 2 schedule, live streaming

IHPL

Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir

Topics : Rishabh Pant India vs South Africa Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixSchool Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon