Home / Cricket / News / NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and the West Indies will be available on SonyLIV and the FanCode app, and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand and West Indies are taking on each other in the first of the five-match T20 series today at Eden Park, Auckland. In the match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited Shai Hope-led West Indies to bat first. Both teams are eyeing some much-needed winning momentum in the format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is now just a few months away. 
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20 playing 11: 

New Zealand Playing 11 vs West Indies: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy 

West Indies Playing 11 vs New Zealand: Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales 

 
 
 
Where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies T20 series matches globally:

Region TV Broadcast (Telecast) Online Streaming
India Sony Sports TEN Network Sony Liv, FanCode, Prime Video
New Zealand TVNZ+ & TVNZ 1 TVNZ+
UK TNT Sports TNT Sports Online
Australia Fox Sports Kayo Sports, Foxtel
Caribbean Flow Sports SportsMax
South Africa SuperSport Action SuperSport App
Pakistan No confirmed TV Tapmad
USA & Canada Willow TV (USA), Shaw TV (Canada) Willow App
Middle East No confirmed TV Switch TV

New Zealand vs West Indies today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies be played? 
The first T20 of the five-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be played on Friday, November 5.
 
What will be the venue for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies on November 5? 
The November 5 T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
 
When will the toss for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies take place? 
The toss for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will take place at 11:15 am IST.
 
When will the first ball of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies be bowled? 
The first ball of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will be bowled at 11:45 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast of the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on SonyLIV and the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

