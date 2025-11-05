NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

New Zealand and West Indies are taking on each other in the first of the five-match T20 series today at Eden Park, Auckland. In the match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited Shai Hope-led West Indies to bat first. Both teams are eyeing some much-needed winning momentum in the format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is now just a few months away.
Where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies T20 series matches globally:
Also Read
|New Zealand vsd West Indies 1st T20 broadcast details
|Region
|TV Broadcast (Telecast)
|Online Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports TEN Network
|Sony Liv, FanCode, Prime Video
|New Zealand
|TVNZ+ & TVNZ 1
|TVNZ+
|UK
|TNT Sports
|TNT Sports Online
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports, Foxtel
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|SportsMax
|South Africa
|SuperSport Action
|SuperSport App
|Pakistan
|No confirmed TV
|Tapmad
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV (USA), Shaw TV (Canada)
|Willow App
|Middle East
|No confirmed TV
|Switch TV
New Zealand vs West Indies today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
When will the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies be played?
The first T20 of the five-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be played on Friday, November 5.
What will be the venue for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies on November 5?
The November 5 T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
When will the toss for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies take place?
The toss for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will take place at 11:15 am IST.
When will the first ball of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies be bowled?
The first ball of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will be bowled at 11:45 am IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India?
The live telecast of the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India?
The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on SonyLIV and the FanCode app and website in India.