IND vs SA 1st Test: Pant shines as India A beat South Africa A by 3 wickets

Resuming at 119 for 4, India A required 166 runs to chase down a target of 275. Pant (90 off 113 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) joined hands with Ayush Badoni (34 off 47) to forge a rapid 63-run stand.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Skipper Rishabh Pant produced a stunning 90-run knock to guide India A to a gritty three-wicket victory over South Africa A in the first four-day match on Sunday. The win gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second encounter scheduled to begin at the BCCI CoE grounds on Thursday.
 
Pant and Badoni Counterattack to Steady the Innings
 
Resuming at 119 for 4, India A required 166 runs to chase down a target of 275. Pant (90 off 113 balls, 11 fours, 4 sixes) joined hands with Ayush Badoni (34 off 47) to forge a rapid 63-run partnership that shifted momentum India’s way.
 
 
Pant set the tone early, hammering Okuhle Cele for a six and two boundaries in the first over of the day, taking 14 runs off it. The duo maintained an attacking tempo, scoring at nearly six runs an over before South Africa A adjusted their tactics, opting for a barrage of short deliveries.
 
Pant Falls After a Brilliant Knock

The change in strategy worked as Pant, hurried by the bounce of Tiaan van Vuuren, miscued a pull shot to Lesego Senokwane at slip. It was a moment of redemption for Senokwane, who had dropped the Indian skipper earlier when he was on 80. Despite missing out on a hundred, Pant’s commanding innings—coming after keeping wickets for over 139 overs—has strengthened his case for national selection ahead of India’s upcoming Test series in South Africa. 
 
Middle-Order Stumble Before Tail Rescues India A
 
Badoni soon followed Pant back to the pavilion after pulling a short ball straight to deep fine leg. Tanush Kotian (23) also looked composed before falling to Lutho Sipamla, leaving India at 216 for 7 by lunch—still 59 runs short.
 
That’s when the lower order stepped up. Manav Suthar (20)* and Anshul Kamboj (37)* combined for an unbroken 60-run stand, showcasing courage and composure against relentless short-pitched bowling. Kamboj, struck on the helmet by Van Vuuren, responded defiantly with a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. Suthar too absorbed several blows but refused to back down.
 
Suthar and Kamboj Seal a Memorable Victory
 
The pair weathered testing spells, surviving close calls and half-chances to guide India home. The winning moment arrived when Suthar lofted Prenelan Subrayen over midwicket for a boundary, sealing a memorable three-wicket triumph for India A.

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

