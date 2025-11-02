Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs SA final: What will happen if rain plays spoilsport today?

IND vs SA final: What will happen if rain plays spoilsport today?

India and South Africa chase their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title in Navi Mumbai, but a rain threat looms large over the historic final that could even produce joint champions

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

History will be written today at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy when India and South Africa women’s teams take the field for the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Both sides will be vying for their maiden ICC glory after defeating seven-time champions Australia and four-time champions England in the semifinals, respectively.
 
This will be India’s third appearance in an ICC World Cup final, while South Africa will be playing their first. Fans can expect a historic night in Navi Mumbai today.
 
However, the day may not go as smoothly as fans and teams would like. Sunday’s weather forecast for Navi Mumbai suggests a partly or fully washed-out day. The evidence was clear as the rain took the centre-stage even before the game started resulting in toss being delayed by an hour.   But what happens if rain plays spoilsport in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa? Let’s take a look. 
 

What happens if the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final gets washed out?

Both India and South Africa are looking to create history today, but with over a 60 per cent chance of rain, they might be battling not only each other but also the weather.

If rain interrupts play in Navi Mumbai, the match officials will aim to conduct a minimum of 20 overs per side to determine a result. If that proves impossible, fans can still hope for a decisive outcome, as the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final has a reserve day scheduled for Monday.

What happens if the reserve day is also washed out?

If Sunday’s match is washed out, the final will shift to Monday. However, rain predictions remain strong for Navi Mumbai on the reserve day as well.
 
If conditions allow, organisers will again attempt to hold at least a 20-overs-a-side game to produce a winner. But if rain prevents play on both days, fans of both teams can rest assured that neither side will lose out.
 
In the event that both the main day and the reserve day are washed out, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 — a first in the tournament’s history.
 
The prospect of shared glory might not be ideal for the players, but it would still be a landmark moment for women’s cricket — one that ensures both finalists leave Navi Mumbai as world champions.

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

