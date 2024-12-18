Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

India's 329 runs chase during India tour of Australia 2020-21 is the highest successful run-chase in Test matches at The Gabba in Brisbane

Highest successful run chase in Brisbane Test

Highest successful run chase in Brisbane Test

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:44 AM IST
The Gabba, Brisbane, often regarded as a fortress for Australia, has witnessed some memorable fourth-innings run-chases in Test cricket. At the top of the list stands India’s remarkable 329/7 against Australia on January 15, 2021. Chasing 328 runs, India scripted history, scoring at 3.39 runs per over (RPO) to seal a victory that ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
 
The hosts Australia features heavily on the list, with the second-highest successful chase recorded on November 9, 1951. Australia chased down 236 runs against the West Indies, finishing at 236/7 in 85.7 overs, with a modest scoring rate of 2.06 RPO.
 
 
The third spot also belongs to Australia, when they comfortably chased 219 against the West Indies on November 28, 1975, reaching 219/2 at a brisk 2.92 RPO. Another notable chase came on November 26, 1982, when Australia secured a target of 188 against England, finishing at 190/3 with an RPO of 3.12.
 
A modern highlight occurred on November 23, 2017, when Australia’s openers dominated England, finishing 173/0 in 50 overs while chasing 170, scoring at 3.46 RPO.
 
England’s best effort at Brisbane came on December 1, 1978, when they successfully chased 170 against Australia, ending at 170/3 in 53.5 overs.
 
Other standout chases include Australia’s 157/0 against England on November 23, 1990, and their rapid 130/6 against India on December 17, 2014, where they achieved the target of 128 at an impressive 5.61 RPO. 
Highest successful run-chase in Brisbane Test histpry
Team Score Overs Target RPO Opposition Start Date
India 329/7 97 328 3.39 v Australia 15 Jan 2021
Australia 236/7 85 236 2.06 v West Indies 9 Nov 1951
Australia 219/2 56 219 2.92 v West Indies 28 Nov 1975
Australia 190/3 60.5 188 3.12 v England 26 Nov 1982
Australia 173/0 50 170 3.46 v England 23 Nov 2017
England 170/3 53.5 170 2.37 v Australia 1 Dec 1978
England 162/4 79.4 160 2.03 v Australia 10 Feb 1933
Australia 157/0 46 157 3.41 v England 23 Nov 1990
Australia 147/2 51 147 2.12 v England 5 Dec 1958
Australia 130/6 23.1 128 5.61 v India 17 Dec 2014
Australia 97/1 32.1 94 3.01 v New Zealand 4 Dec 1987
Australia 74/0 14.2 74 5.16 v Pakistan 5 Nov 1999
England 77/3 22.3 75 3.42 v Australia 14 Nov 1986
Australia 63/0 21.3 63 2.93 v New Zealand 28 Nov 1980
West Indies 63/1 19.1 63 3.28 v Australia 18 Nov 1988
Australia 58/0 24.5 56 2.33 v India 29 Nov 1991
West Indies 26/2 9.1 23 2.83 v Australia 23 Nov 1984
Australia 19/1 2.2 19 8.14 v New Zealand 1 Dec 2011
Australia 3/0 2.2 3 1.28 v Pakistan 27 Nov 1981
 

Also Read

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 5

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: Bad light stops play; IND 8-0 at tea break

Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS: Here's how Australia can churn a result on Day 5 of 3rd Test

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Day 5 action to begin at 5:20 AM IST on December 18

Draw, win or washout: What to expect on final day of IND vs AUS 3rd Test?

IND vs AUS Day 4

IND vs AUS: Soft and wet ball in final session proved costly, says Vettori

Jasprit Bumrah

Batter with most runs in a Test over: Bumrah walks the talk at Gabba vs AUS

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon