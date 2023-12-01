IND vs AUS 4th T20: No power in parts of Raipur Stadium; here's why

The 4th match of the India vs Australia T20 International series is set to begin at 7 PM IST on Friday (December 1) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. But reports are floating in that most parts of the stadium have active electricity due to non-payment of bills since 2009.

According to the NDTV report, Raipur Stadium has an outstanding bill of Rs 3.16 crore and the electricity connection was cut 5 years ago in 2018. At the request of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, a temporary connection was installed in the stands and corporate boxes only.

So how can a day-night match take place without floodlights?

In order to host the match, the Chattisgarh Association has been using generators for hosting various matches at the stadium in past years. The same measures will be taken today as well.

Why has the electricity bill not been paid since 2009?

The main reason behind the non-payment of electricity bills is the in fighting between the Public Works Department, which maintains the Raipur Stadium, and the Sports Department, which is responsible for all other expenses.

How many international matches has Raipur hosted in the past five years?