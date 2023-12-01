Sensex (0.74%)
67486.12 + 497.68
Nifty (0.74%)
20281.40 + 148.25
Nifty Midcap (1.12%)
43389.60 + 480.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6590.65 + 51.15
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
44869.40 + 387.65
Heatmap

IND vs AUS 4th T20: No power in parts of Raipur Stadium; here's why

To host the match, the Chattisgarh Association has been using generators for floodlights at the stadium in past years. The same measures will be taken during IND vs AUS 4th T20 match today

VVS Laxman, Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav and VVS Laxman. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 4th match of the India vs Australia T20 International series is set to begin at 7 PM IST on Friday (December 1) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. But reports are floating in that most parts of the stadium have active electricity due to non-payment of bills since 2009.

According to the NDTV report, Raipur Stadium has an outstanding bill of Rs 3.16 crore and the electricity connection was cut 5 years ago in 2018. At the request of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association, a temporary connection was installed in the stands and corporate boxes only. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

So how can a day-night match take place without floodlights?

In order to host the match, the Chattisgarh Association has been using generators for hosting various matches at the stadium in past years. The same measures will be taken today as well. 

Also Read: India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Why has the electricity bill not been paid since 2009?

The main reason behind the non-payment of electricity bills is the in fighting between the Public Works Department, which maintains the Raipur Stadium, and the Sports Department, which is responsible for all other expenses.

How many international matches has Raipur hosted in the past five years?

Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium has hosted only one international match, while India hosted New Zealand for an ODI match. The match ended quite early as New Zealand were bundled out for a mere 108 runs. India chased the target in 21 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 179 balls remaining.

Also Read: Ben Stokes undergoes successful knee surgery ahead India vs England Tests

Also Read

India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Not rain, but floodlight failure in Lahore stops PAK vs BAN in Asia Cup

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

IND vs AUS 4th T20: Iyer's inclusion will make a big impact - Ravi Bishnoi

Australia's hard-hitting batter Maxwell still hopes to return to Tests

Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me: AB de Villiers recalls 2010 snub

Rohit rested for SA white-ball leg but World Cup title still a possibility

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Raipur Chhattisgarh BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon