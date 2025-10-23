India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats

Following a disappointing seven-wicket defeat in the rain-affected first ODI at Optus Stadium, India will be eager to level the series as they head into the second match. The conditions in Perth, with plenty of assistance for seamers, proved challenging for the Indian batters, who struggled to build momentum. However, the shift to Adelaide brings with it renewed hope.
The Adelaide Oval, renowned for its scenic beauty and balanced playing conditions, is traditionally more favorable for batting. Unlike Perth, the pitch here offers consistent bounce and true pace, making it a venue where batters can settle in and play their shots with confidence.
For India, this presents an ideal opportunity for their top-order stars, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli — to find form and lead the charge. Whether setting a target or chasing one, the trio will be key to India’s hopes of staying alive in the series. With better batting conditions expected, the second ODI could witness a stronger performance from the Men in Blue.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide Oval Cricket Stadium pitch report
The surface at the Adelaide Oval has long been considered a batting haven. It provides reliable bounce, steady pace, and a fast outfield that rewards well-timed shots and precise placement. The early overs, especially during the powerplay, offer a great opportunity for batters to score freely and set the tone for the innings.
As the match moves into the middle overs, spinners are likely to become more effective. The pitch can offer some grip and bounce, allowing skilled slow bowlers to make an impact. However, with short square boundaries, any lapse in line or length can prove costly. To succeed, bowlers will need to mix up their deliveries smartly and maintain tight, disciplined lines to stem the flow of runs.
Captains winning the toss at Adelaide Oval often choose to bat first, looking to take advantage of the pitch while it’s at its most favorable for scoring. Teams typically aim to set targets in excess of 300, making the most of the true bounce and pace early on. As the game progresses into the evening, the surface tends to slow down slightly, making run-chases under lights more challenging, particularly if the spinners settle into a good rhythm.
India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Adelaide
India and Australia have faced each other six times in One Day Internationals at the Adelaide Oval. Out of these encounters, Australia has had the upper hand, winning four matches, while India has come out on top in two. None of the games between the two sides at this venue have ended in a tie. The head-to-head record clearly reflects Australia’s dominance at this ground, although India has managed a couple of important victories here as well
Recent ODI match at Adelaide Oval Stadium
The last men’s ODI at Adelaide Oval Stadium was played on November 8, 2024, between Australia and Pakistan. Australia batted first but were bundled out for just 143. In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with nine wickets to spare in just 26.3 overs.
Adelaide Oval Stadium key ODI stats
The Adelaide Oval has hosted a total of 94 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with teams batting first winning 49 times and those chasing emerging victorious on 43 occasions, indicating a fairly balanced contest between both approaches. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 225, while teams batting second average 197, suggesting a slight advantage for sides setting a target.
The highest team total recorded at the ground is 369/7 by Australia against Pakistan, showcasing its batting-friendly nature. Conversely, the lowest score is 70 all out by Australia versus New Zealand, proving that bowlers can dominate under the right conditions. The most successful chase came when Sri Lanka hunted down 303 against England, while the lowest total successfully defended was 140 by Pakistan against West Indies.