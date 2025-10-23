Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats

The Adelaide Oval, renowned for its scenic beauty and balanced playing conditions, is traditionally more favorable for batting.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following a disappointing seven-wicket defeat in the rain-affected first ODI at Optus Stadium, India will be eager to level the series as they head into the second match. The conditions in Perth, with plenty of assistance for seamers, proved challenging for the Indian batters, who struggled to build momentum. However, the shift to Adelaide brings with it renewed hope.
 
The Adelaide Oval, renowned for its scenic beauty and balanced playing conditions, is traditionally more favorable for batting. Unlike Perth, the pitch here offers consistent bounce and true pace, making it a venue where batters can settle in and play their shots with confidence.
 
 
For India, this presents an ideal opportunity for their top-order stars, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli — to find form and lead the charge. Whether setting a target or chasing one, the trio will be key to India’s hopes of staying alive in the series. With better batting conditions expected, the second ODI could witness a stronger performance from the Men in Blue.
 
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide Oval Cricket Stadium pitch report
 
The surface at the Adelaide Oval has long been considered a batting haven. It provides reliable bounce, steady pace, and a fast outfield that rewards well-timed shots and precise placement. The early overs, especially during the powerplay, offer a great opportunity for batters to score freely and set the tone for the innings.

Also Read

IND vs AUS H2H

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in One Day International cricket

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's training sparks speculation ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (L-R)

Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats

Shubman Gill

We played catch-up after losing three wickets in Powerplay: Shubman Gill

 
As the match moves into the middle overs, spinners are likely to become more effective. The pitch can offer some grip and bounce, allowing skilled slow bowlers to make an impact. However, with short square boundaries, any lapse in line or length can prove costly. To succeed, bowlers will need to mix up their deliveries smartly and maintain tight, disciplined lines to stem the flow of runs.
 
Captains winning the toss at Adelaide Oval often choose to bat first, looking to take advantage of the pitch while it’s at its most favorable for scoring. Teams typically aim to set targets in excess of 300, making the most of the true bounce and pace early on. As the game progresses into the evening, the surface tends to slow down slightly, making run-chases under lights more challenging, particularly if the spinners settle into a good rhythm. 
 
India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Adelaide
 
India and Australia have faced each other six times in One Day Internationals at the Adelaide Oval. Out of these encounters, Australia has had the upper hand, winning four matches, while India has come out on top in two. None of the games between the two sides at this venue have ended in a tie. The head-to-head record clearly reflects Australia’s dominance at this ground, although India has managed a couple of important victories here as well
 
Recent ODI match at Adelaide Oval Stadium 
The last men’s ODI at Adelaide Oval Stadium was played on November 8, 2024, between Australia and Pakistan. Australia batted first but were bundled out for just 143. In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with nine wickets to spare in just 26.3 overs.
 
Adelaide Oval Stadium key ODI stats
 
The Adelaide Oval has hosted a total of 94 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with teams batting first winning 49 times and those chasing emerging victorious on 43 occasions, indicating a fairly balanced contest between both approaches. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 225, while teams batting second average 197, suggesting a slight advantage for sides setting a target.
 
The highest team total recorded at the ground is 369/7 by Australia against Pakistan, showcasing its batting-friendly nature. Conversely, the lowest score is 70 all out by Australia versus New Zealand, proving that bowlers can dominate under the right conditions. The most successful chase came when Sri Lanka hunted down 303 against England, while the lowest total successfully defended was 140 by Pakistan against West Indies.

More From This Section

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: SA in control; PAK 94/4 at stumps

IND A vs SA A Tests

India A vs South Africa A Test series schedule, squad, venue and streaming

India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series

Youth Tri-series: India vs Afghanistan match date & time, venue, streaming

NZ vs ENG

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson set to return to the New Zealand squad for England ODIs

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon