Youth Tri-series: India vs Afghanistan match date & time, venue, streaming

Youth Tri-series: India vs Afghanistan match date & time, venue, streaming

For Afghanistan, the series is a crucial step in their buildup to the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 World Cup 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

The Afghanistan U19 team is set for an exciting challenge in India as they take part in a Tri Youth ODI Series featuring two Indian sides — India U19 A and India U19 B — scheduled from November 17 to 30 in Bengaluru. The opening match will see India’s A and B squads face off on November 17, while Afghanistan begin their campaign against India U19 B on November 19.
 
Each team will play four matches in the double round-robin stage before the top two teams meet in the final on November 30. The inclusion of two Indian squads allows the hosts to test a wider pool of emerging players, giving selectors a closer look at talent depth ahead of upcoming international assignments.
 
 
For Afghanistan, the series is a crucial step in their buildup to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The young Afghan side arrives in India after a preparatory tour of Bangladesh aimed at sharpening their skills for these major tournaments. 

India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series: Full schedule

Date Match Venue
November 17 India U19 A vs India U19 B COE, Bengaluru
November 19 India U19 B vs Afghanistan U19 COE, Bengaluru
November 21 India U19 A vs Afghanistan U19 COE, Bengaluru
November 23 India U19 A vs India U19 B COE, Bengaluru
November 25 India U19 B vs Afghanistan U19 COE, Bengaluru
November 27 India U19 A vs Afghanistan U19 COE, Bengaluru
November 30 Final COE, Bengaluru

India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series begin? 
The India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series will begin on Monday, November 17.
 
What will be the venue for India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series? 
All the matches of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series will be played at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.
 
What time will the matches of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series begin? 
The timings for India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series matches have not been released yet.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series in India? 
The live telecast details of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series have not been announced yet.
 
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series in India? 
The live streaming details of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series have not been announced yet.

Cricket News India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team India vs Afghanistan

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

