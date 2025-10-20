Youth Tri-series: India vs Afghanistan match date & time, venue, streaming

The Afghanistan U19 team is set for an exciting challenge in India as they take part in a Tri Youth ODI Series featuring two Indian sides — India U19 A and India U19 B — scheduled from November 17 to 30 in Bengaluru. The opening match will see India’s A and B squads face off on November 17, while Afghanistan begin their campaign against India U19 B on November 19.
Each team will play four matches in the double round-robin stage before the top two teams meet in the final on November 30. The inclusion of two Indian squads allows the hosts to test a wider pool of emerging players, giving selectors a closer look at talent depth ahead of upcoming international assignments.
For Afghanistan, the series is a crucial step in their buildup to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup and the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. The young Afghan side arrives in India after a preparatory tour of Bangladesh aimed at sharpening their skills for these major tournaments.
India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series: Full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|November 17
|India U19 A vs India U19 B
|COE, Bengaluru
|November 19
|India U19 B vs Afghanistan U19
|COE, Bengaluru
|November 21
|India U19 A vs Afghanistan U19
|COE, Bengaluru
|November 23
|India U19 A vs India U19 B
|COE, Bengaluru
|November 25
|India U19 B vs Afghanistan U19
|COE, Bengaluru
|November 27
|India U19 A vs Afghanistan U19
|COE, Bengaluru
|November 30
|Final
|COE, Bengaluru
India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series: Live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series begin?
The India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series will begin on Monday, November 17.
What will be the venue for India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series?
All the matches of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series will be played at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.
What time will the matches of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series begin?
The timings for India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series matches have not been released yet.
Where to watch live telecast of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series in India?
The live telecast details of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series have not been announced yet.
Where to watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series in India?
The live streaming details of India vs Afghanistan Youth Tri-series have not been announced yet.