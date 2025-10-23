IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Kohli falls for successive ducks for first time in ODIs

Virat Kohli’s lean patch in Australia continued as the batting stalwart was dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive time in the ongoing ODI series. This marks the first instance in his One-Day International career that Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in successive innings — a rare and uncharacteristic statistic for one of the modern greats.
The moment came during the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, as India once again struggled against Australia's pace attack after being sent in to bat.
India’s top order falters again
Captain Shubman Gill’s side found itself in trouble early after Rohit Sharma laboured through two maiden overs from Josh Hazlewood. Rohit, visibly uncomfortable against the new ball, failed to rotate the strike and allowed pressure to build. In a bid to release it, Gill charged down the track to hit over the top but failed to clear mid-off. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh timed his leap perfectly to complete a sharp catch, giving the hosts an early breakthrough.
Kohli trapped lbw in dramatic fashion
Soon after, Kohli’s dismissal deepened India’s woes. Facing Bartlett, the right-hander was caught plumb in front by a classic nip-backer reminiscent of Shane Watson’s trademark deliveries. The ball swung in from a good length, thudded into Kohli’s pad as he attempted a flick, and struck him in line with middle stump.
The on-field umpire, Sam Nogajski, raised his finger immediately, leaving Kohli stunned at the crease and the crowd in Adelaide momentarily silent. Ball-tracking later confirmed the delivery would have crashed into the middle of middle stump. Kohli departed for 0 off 4 balls, and Bartlett celebrated with a roar, having claimed one of the biggest wickets in world cricket.
Kohli is the highest run-scorer among visiting batters at the Adelaide Oval across all international formats. The Indian batting maestro has amassed 975 runs at the venue, ranked above West Indies legend Brian Lara’s tally of 940 runs.
The leaderboard placed Kohli at the top, followed by Lara (940), Viv Richards (905), and Gordon Greenidge (674) — all from the West Indies.
|Most International runs at Adelaide among visiting batter
|Player name
|Country
|Runs
|Virat Kohli
|INDIA
|975
|Brian Lara
|WEST INDIES
|940
|Viv Richards
|WEST INDIES
|905
|Gordon Greenidge
|WEST INDIES
|674
Adelaide — a happy hunting ground for Kohli
Known for his love of Australian conditions, Kohli has consistently delivered at Adelaide, producing memorable knocks across formats, including centuries in both Test and ODI cricket. His fluent stroke play and ability to adapt to the venue’s bounce and pace have made the ground one of his most successful overseas venues.
Pressure mounts on India
With Kohli and Gill back in the pavilion early, India once again faced a familiar predicament in Australian conditions — early wickets on lively pitches. The team’s inability to adapt to Australia’s bounce and movement has left them under pressure in both games of the series so far.