Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 live match time and streaming details

The second T20I will take place at the same venue, and while the weather forecast suggests some uncertainties, fans can still look forward to an exciting contest.

NZ vs ENG

NZ vs ENG

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The second T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand (NZ) and England (ENG) is scheduled for Monday, October 20, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The series opener, which was set for Friday, was abandoned due to heavy rain after the first innings concluded.
 
In the first match, England’s all-rounder Sam Curran showcased his skills with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 35 balls, including three fours and two sixes. On the bowling front, all six of New Zealand's bowlers managed to take wickets, demonstrating their depth. However, Jordan Cox had a challenging time with the bat, managing only 16 runs from 18 balls. 
 
 
The second T20I will take place at the same venue, and while the weather forecast suggests some uncertainties, fans can still look forward to an exciting contest. Both teams will be eager to get a win and seize the upper hand before the series moves to Auckland for the final match. With both sides packed with talent, the match promises to be an exciting one.
 
New Zealand vs England Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Also Read

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

NZ vs ENG 1st T20I

New Zealand vs England 1st T20 live match time and streaming details

SL vs NZ

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL vs NZ playing 11, live time and streaming

NZ vs BAN

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: IND, AUS, ENG, PAK position

 
Total matches: 28
New Zealand won: 10
England won: 15
Tie: 1
No result: 2
 
New Zealand vs England 2nd T20 Playing 11
 
New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (WK), Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson
 
England Playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
 
Squads:
 
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
 
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
 
New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match take place?
The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England will be played on Monday, 20 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match?
The match will be held at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I take place?
The toss for the New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match begin?
The first ball of the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match is scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match in India?
The live telecast for the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match in India?
Live streaming of the NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (L-R)

Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Women's ODI World Cup

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: India semi-final qualification scenarios

ENG vs IND

India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: ENG beat IND by 4 runs to seal semis spot

Afghanistan cricket team

'The night when..' Afghanistan cricket reveals details of Pakistan's attack

Topics : New Zealand cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon