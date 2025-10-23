Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Adelaide today?

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Adelaide today?

The live streaming of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

India head into the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday with their backs against the wall, trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. The team’s strategy of relying heavily on all-rounders will once again be under scrutiny, especially against a confident Australian side that outplayed them in a rain-hit first ODI in Perth.  Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
India’s batting faltered amid frequent interruptions, but the key moment came with the dismissals of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the series hanging in the balance, both veterans will be under immense pressure to produce match-winning performances and keep India’s chances alive. A strong innings from either could tilt the momentum in India’s favour.
 

AUS skipper Mitch Marsh has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day  Both skippers after the toss:  Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully no stoppages today. We are going with the same team.  Mitchell Marsh: We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing. Everyone loves to play here. Always amazing crowd here.

 
India’s bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, didn’t have much to work with in Perth, defending just 136 runs. However, they will need to step up in Adelaide, where Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will once again pose a significant challenge with the new ball, relentlessly testing the batsmen in the tricky corridor of uncertainty.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: AUS bowling first; India field unchanged eleven

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in One Day International cricket

Rohit Sharma's training sparks speculation ahead of 2nd ODI vs Australia

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

     
India vs Australia 2nd ODI broadcast details
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean
 
India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the second ODI match between India and Australia be played?
The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, October 23.
 
What will be the venue for the second ODI match between India and Australia on October 23?
The October 23 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
 
When will the toss for the second ODI match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the second ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the second ODI match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia will be bowled at 9:00 AM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the second ODI match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the second ODI match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

