IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Adelaide today?

India head into the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday with their backs against the wall, trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. The team’s strategy of relying heavily on all-rounders will once again be under scrutiny, especially against a confident Australian side that outplayed them in a rain-hit first ODI in Perth. Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
India’s batting faltered amid frequent interruptions, but the key moment came with the dismissals of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the series hanging in the balance, both veterans will be under immense pressure to produce match-winning performances and keep India’s chances alive. A strong innings from either could tilt the momentum in India’s favour.
India’s bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, didn’t have much to work with in Perth, defending just 136 runs. However, they will need to step up in Adelaide, where Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will once again pose a significant challenge with the new ball, relentlessly testing the batsmen in the tricky corridor of uncertainty.
|India vs Australia 2nd ODI broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
When will the second ODI match between India and Australia be played?
The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, October 23.
What will be the venue for the second ODI match between India and Australia on October 23?
The October 23 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
When will the toss for the second ODI match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the second ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
When will the first ball of the second ODI match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia will be bowled at 9:00 AM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of the second ODI match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the second ODI match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India