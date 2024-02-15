Sensex (    %)
                        
'Sun will rise in its own time..': Sarfaraz's father amid tears of joy

I used to think that was why my dream didn't become a reality, but after getting the Test cap, my thoughts have changed for all kids who are working, says Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad

Sarfaraz Khan, Naushad Khan

Sarfaraz Khan of India with his family after receiving a test debut cap during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and England. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Rajkot
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sarfaraz Khan being ignored season after season despite making a mountain of runs in domestic cricket did shatter hopes of his devoted father but all of that disappointment made way for tears of joy on Thursday when his son made his Test debut.
Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz's "proud" father and mentor, could not control his tears after the middle-order batter received his India cap from the great Anil Kumble.

Speaking to BCCI.TV shortly after the special moment, Naushad said Sarfaraz's case proves that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
"Earlier when I used to put in a lot of hardwork (on Sarfaraz), I used to think that why my dream doesn't become a reality. But after getting the Test cap my thoughts have changed for all kids who are working.
"Raat ko bakht do guzarne ke liye, suraj apni hi samay pe niklega (Give time for the night to end, sun will rise at its own time)," Naushad said.

 
 
 
Naushad said advised his son is to work hard, have self-belief and be patient even when he was being repeatedly ignored by the selectors.
"When his time will come, then only things will work. His job was to do hardwork and have patience and not to lose hope," he said.
Sarfaraz made a dream debut, scoring 62 off 66 balls before being dismissed run out.
Sarfaraz scored tons of runs in domestic cricket year after year before getting his maiden call-up ahead of the second Test in Vizag.
 
 
 
"I had tears in my ears thinking every time that I will get a call now, I will get a call now. My Abbu (father) just told me one thing keep on working hard, no one can stop you. I feel it is very important to have believe and patience," Sarfaraz had said on the sidelines of the second Test.

"I saw a dream that my India A teammates are congratulating me. It's a proud moment to get into the Indian team from a population of 1.25 crore. More than me, I am happy for my Abbu (father)."

Besides Sarfaraz, Uttar Pradesh stumper Jurel also made his Test debut on Thursday.
While handing Sarfaraz his Test cap before the start of the match, Kumble wished the batter for a successful and long career.
"Really proud of the way you have come through, I am sure your Dad and the family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve," Kumble said.
"I know you have done all the hardwork, there were some disappointments but despite that, you scored all the runs in domestic cricket, well done to you.
"I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories...start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you," he added.

