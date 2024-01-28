India vs England: Top 10 highest run-chase in India in Test history

Amidst England's great recovery led by Ollie Pope, India is set to chase a target of 231 runs in the 4th innings of the first Test of a five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pope batted with grit and determination, rattling the world-class spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

Pope used reverse sweep and scoop against the spinners to take the visitors from shambles. His heroic 196-run innings allowed England to put a dauntin target. Chasing in the fourth innings on India's spinner-friendly tracks has not been easy.

In 2008, India chased down 387 runs against England in Chennai. This is still the highest score chased by any team in 4th innings of a Test match in India. Sachin Tendulkar's century gave joy to the Indian public just a few days after the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.





Highest run-chase in India in Test cricket history



Top 10 highest run-chase in India Team Opposition Target Chased Venue Year India England 387 Chennai 2008 West Indies India 276 Delhi 1987 India West Indies 276 Delhi 2011 India New Zealand 261 Bengaluru 2012 India Australia 254 Mumbai (Brabourne) 1964 India Australia 216 Mohali 2010 England India 207 Delhi 1972 India Australia 207 Bengaluru 2010 India Pakistan 203 Delhi 2007 Australia India 194 Bengaluru 1998 In the last 10 years, no team has chased down in excess of 200 runs in 4th innings and it is not going to be easy for Rohit Sharma's men as well. However, injury to Jack Leach could allow India to chase down the target if they ball on merit.