India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Surya wins the toss for India, opts to bowl first

New Zealand will look to put up a disciplined bowling performance when Mitchell Santner's men take on India in the second T20 International of the five-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur today. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the coin flip of the match and invited Santner-led New Zealand to bat first.
Both teams are expected to bring changes in their Playing 11s. Axar Patel was forced off the field midway through his fourth over in Nagpur after being struck on the left index finger by a Daryl Mitchell shot, leaving him with a bleeding injury. With a short turnaround between matches, there is limited time for recovery if the blow proves serious.
Any absence would complicate India’s team balance. Bringing in Kuldeep Yadav as a second spinner is a straightforward option, but it would come at the cost of batting depth. India do have a like-for-like alternative in their T20 World Cup squad in Washington Sundar, but the all-rounder is currently sidelined with a side strain and has been ruled out of the series.
While it may be early in a five-match contest to make wholesale changes, New Zealand could consider injecting experience into their attack. The visitors may be tempted to bring in Matt Henry in place of one of their pace options as they look to respond in the second T20I.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Key stats to watch
Rinku Singh has been at his most destructive at the death, with 35.8 per cent of his career T20I runs coming in the final two overs of an innings. He has scored 213 runs in the 19th and 20th overs combined, underlining his value as a finisher.
Sanju Samson’s T20I numbers show a sharp contrast across seasons. He amassed 436 runs at a strike rate of 180.16 in 2024, but has managed just 22 runs at a strike rate of 126.85 in 2025. How that trend shapes up in 2026 remains a key subplot.
Since 2025, Glenn Phillips has scored 500 runs from 16 T20I innings, striking at 149.70, highlighting his growing impact in New Zealand’s middle order.
Among spinners who have bowled at least 50 overs in T20Is in India, Mitchell Santner owns the third-best economy rate (6.80). Only Rashid Khan (5.99) and Ravindra Jadeja (6.77) have been more economical in these conditions.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing 11
India playing 11: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
6:39 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: New Zealand playing 11 for the match
6:38 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: India playing 11 for the match
6:31 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: India win the toss
India win the toss and opt to bowl first.
6:21 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Toss timing
The toss for the second T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the updates.
6:11 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: IND vs NZ head-to-head record in T20Is
India vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head stats
- Total T20I matches played: 26
- India wins: 15
- New Zealand wins: 10
- No result: 1
6:00 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: New Zealand's probable playing 11 for the match
New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
5:50 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: India's probable playing 11 for the match
India playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV
5:41 PM
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match in Raipur. Hosts India will aim to extend their lead to 2-0 in the series, while the Kiwis will try to level the series. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
