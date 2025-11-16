Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, time, live streaming

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, time, live streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan match in Rising stars Asia Cup 2025 on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 is set for its most anticipated showdown as India A lock horns with Pakistan Shaheens at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday. The contest, already charged with the weight of the storied rivalry, carries added intrigue with teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the spotlight and India A continuing the BCCI’s No Handshake policy against Pakistan.
 
India’s no handshake policy continues
 
India A will continue with the BCCI’s “No Handshake” protocol during the tournament — a stance taken as a show of solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
 
The trend began during the senior Asia Cup in September, when T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha after a match.
 
With Jitesh Sharma now leading the India A squad, the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to follow the same policy, avoiding handshakes with Pakistan Shaheens captain Irfan Khan — both at the toss and after the match.

All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
 
The biggest attraction in Sunday’s clash will be Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting prodigy who has taken Indian cricket by storm.
 
Suryavanshi, fresh off his jaw-dropping 144 off 52 balls against UAE — including 15 sixes — is the youngest Indian to score a hundred in senior representative cricket (India A level). His fearlessness, ball-striking and ability to dominate spinners have already sent ripples across world cricket.
 
However, head coach Sunil Joshi has reminded the dressing room that Pakistan Shaheens pose a far sterner challenge than a second-string UAE side.  Check India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
Ubaid Shah vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A battle to watch
 
Pakistan’s biggest weapon will be young right-arm pacer Ubaid Shah, younger brother of international star Naseem Shah. Known for his skiddy pace and accuracy, Ubaid is expected to test Suryavanshi early with the new ball.
 
The Shaheens squad comprises performers from the Pakistan Super League, making this the toughest attack the teenage Indian sensation has faced at the A level.
 
Team strengths and senior experience
 
India A
 
India A’s squad is packed with rising IPL talent — Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir — all proven performers in high-pressure T20 environments.
 
Only two players, Jitesh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh, have represented India in T20Is, but their experience adds balance to a young, explosive unit.
 
Pakistan Shaheens
 
The Shaheens feature players tested in the PSL. Captain Irfan Khan, despite having played nine ODIs for Pakistan, has struggled to cement himself at the highest level and will be eager to lead from the front.
 
India A vs Pakistan Shaheens Playing 11 prediction
 
India A Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma (c) (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma.
 
Pakistan Shaheens Playing 11: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman. 
Squads of both the teams:  Pakistan A Squad: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas. 
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak
 

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 today's match: IND vs PAK live toss and match time, India vs Pakistan live streaming

 
Which teams will lock horns in today's match of Asia Cup 2025 Rising Stars?
 
India A will lock horns with Pakistan Shaheens in today's Asia Cup 2025 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
 
At what time will India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match begins?
 
India A vs Pakistan A cricket match will begin at 8 PM IST today. 
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India A vs Pakistan A cricket match today?
 
The live telecast of India A vs Pakistan A cricket match will be available on Sony Sports Network.
 
How fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan match in Rising stars Asia Cup 2025?  Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan match in Rising stars Asia Cup 2025 on Sony LIV and FanCode app and website.

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

