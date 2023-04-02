IPL 2023 RCB vs MI preview: Is Archer enough for strong Bangalore batting?



Mumbai are also without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, but this time around, Jofra Archer is there to try and overcome that loss. Green is also a more than good enough new ball bowler and Sandeep Warrier has been signed up as Bumrah’s replacement too. Bangalore faced only a hiccup when they were unable to get the services of Will Jacks, the English all-rounder. They signed in-form Michael Bracewell as his replacement.

The second match of the Super Sunday will be between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. The two teams are filled with stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis and the second most costly player in the mini-auction, Cameron Green.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Details



Match Number- 05

Date: Saturday, April 02, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Time: 07:30 PM IST



Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report



M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its high scoring games and anything less than 180 is not considered safe at that ground. There are two major reasons for it, the first being the smaller size of the ground and the second- true bounce offered by the wicket. So another high-scoring game is in the offing.



RCB vs MI, Bengaluru Weather Report

The weather will be perfect for cricket at the M Chinnaswamy with temperatures ranging between 32 to 27 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be around 20 kmph at the time of the start of the game at 07:00 pm IST. Then it will pick up and move to near about 32 kmph at the time of the close of the game. The cloud cover will also be persistent helping the pace bowlers a bit as it will also reduce the amount of dew. Humidity will increase from 27% to 50% during the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

The Bangalore side would be without the services of Wanindu Hasaranga for the first few games and hence Michael Bracelwell, Faf du Plessis, David Willey and Glenn Maxwell would be the four overseas players. Among the Indians, Virat Kohli would lead the batting lineup and will be helped by Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mahipal Lomror. Mohd Siraj, Akash Deep and Harshal Patel would be the three pacers.

RCB predicted playing 11



Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj,



Impact Substitute options: Finn Allen, Reece Topley, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Suyyash Prabhudessai,



The Mumbai Indians announced before the game that Rohit Sharma would be available to lead the team in the league opener. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh will be the other Indian batters while Hrithik Shokeen and Sandeep Warrier will be the two Indian bowlers alongside the overseas options of Jofra Archer, Cameron Green and Tim David.



Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Sandeep Warrier,



Impact Substitute options: Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Jason Behrendorff,