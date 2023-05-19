close

IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR preview: Winner to stay alive in the playoffs race

A win would not guarantee either Rajasthan or Punjab a place in the playoffs. But it can keep their hopes up, as the losses to KKR, RCB and MI in matches this weekend might just get them through

BS Web Team New Delhi
Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during match 37 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 27th April 2023 Photo by: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals during match 37 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 27th April 2023 Photo by: SPORTZPICS for IPL

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy defeat in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It has been five days since and if anything, that should have only made them stronger to come back and give their all in the last league game of the season. They must win to stay in the hunt even if it comes at the cost of expecting from other teams.
Punjab Kings came so close and yet remained very fast as they lost by 13 runs against the Delhi Capitals in the last game to take their qualification chances out of their hands. Now, even if they win today, it will be difficult for them to go through with their net run rate in negative. But to stand any chance, and for any miracle to happen, they must win.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 66
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, May 19, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Pitch Report
Keeping the last game in mind, the pitch at the HPCA Dharamsala would be a belter with the batters getting all the features of good bounce, fast outfield and on the rise shots for them. The only thing available for bowlers is early swing.

PBKS vs RR, Dharamsala Weather Forecast
With temperatures below 20 and the wind gusting at over 25 kmph, the fall of the wicket would be ideal for cricket playing. Added to that is no interruption from rain, making it the best play to play and enjoy the game.

Punjab Kings playing combination
How Punjab pick their playing 11 has remained a mystery throughout the season. They have been very casual with their playing 11, giving nobody a settled place in their playing 11. Sikandar Raza has suffered the most due to this confrontational approach from the management.

PBKS predicted playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Substitute Options: Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Rajasthan Royals playing combination

Rajasthan had the worst-ever game in their previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They failed severely while batting and the skipper Sanju Samson had no answers at the post-match press conference. You can’t just change the playing 11 based on that game. Hence, Trent Boult might come in as an impact substitute to get some early swing. Other than that, no changes are expected.
RR predicted playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif
Impact Substitute Options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
Topics : Sanju Samson Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Shikhar Dhawan

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

