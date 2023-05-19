Virat's jaw-dropping lofted cover drive stunned Du Plessis, Gavaskar





The 34-year batter delivered his best knock of the season in a must-win game against SRH. This season is going great for Virat Kohli, as his fans have seen the vintage Virat this season. He has scored 538 runs in 13 matches so far. Virat Kohli smashed a much-awaited IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night. He scored 100 runs in just 63 deliveries with a strike rate of 158.73.Virat Kohli's last century came against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019. Virat now has six centuries next to his name and equalled the tally with Chris Gayle, who also has six centuries in the Indian Premier League.

Faf Du Plessis stunned by Virat's lofted cover drive





Du Plessis's reaction after the shot went viral on social media. Commentator Bishop praised Virat's lofted extra cover drive and said, “Oh glorious, it just gets better and better (this innings from Kohli) talk about the right time to be producing his best.” Virat was looking in touch since the first ball yesterday and smashed a boundary in the first delivery of the RCB inning. He scored two back-to-back boundaries against experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.When Virat was playing at 69, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bowl. In the second delivery of the over, Virat hit a lofted cover drive that stunned not only his skipper in the non-striker end but commentator Gavaskar and Bishop also got excited watching that magnificent shot.



When RCB came down to chase the target of 187 runs, Virat and Faf's 172 runs partnership helped RCB to stay alive in the tournament. They chased down the target easily. Royal Challengers Bangalore reached fourth place in the points table, and their last match is against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Gavaskar also joined the list and said, “So often have we seen him play the drive along the ground but look at that. He can hit aerial too. He is the best player of the extra-cover drive.”