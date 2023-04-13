IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

The Punjab Kings would look upon their last game and think that if any other batter could have just stuck around with Shikhar Dhawan, the story might have been different. Similarly, Gujarat Titans would wonder if they could have bowled anyone apart from Yash Dayal in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders in which Rinku Singh hit five sixes.
These two thinkers meet in tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Punjab are not sure whether they will have Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing 11 after he was ruled out of the last game following an injury. Gujarat, though, would surely want their skipper Hardik Pandya back in the mix as his leadership skills proved to be crucial in the last match when Rashid Khan, his deputy wasn’t able to handle his bowlers well.
PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 18
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Pitch Report
The Mohali wicket is a true bounce wicket and provides ample opportunities for both batters and bowlers to try themselves. The boundaries are not very short either, making it a good battleground. The only issue for fielders is that the floodlights are very low.
PBKS vs GT, Delhi Weather Forecast
With humidity at 18% and a temperature around 34 degrees Celsius to start the game, it would be ideal weather for cricket. As the night would progress, the temperatures would fall and humidity will rise relatively making it a smooth transition for players. Dew would be there and hence bowling first would be the first choice of captains.
Punjab Kings playing combination
The Punjab team would be excited to have Liam Livingstone back and available for them. Other than that, Kagiso Rabada could be back in the playing 11 and can be impact substituted with Sikandar Raza when Punjab bat, although the latter has not been able to do great with the bat. Matthew Short could also be utilised in a similar role.
PBKS predicted playing 11
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Substitute options: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide
Gujarat Titans playing combination
The Gujarat side would be welcoming their captain back into the playing 11. David Miller hasn’t got much of a chance to showcase his batting so far, so he could be a crucial player tonight. Vijay Shankar’s form has been a great value addition to the team. Yash Dayal might not see himself in the starting 11 but could be used as an impact substitute for Sai Sudharsan.
GT predicted playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little
Impact Substitute options: Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade
PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops.