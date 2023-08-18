Explained: Why Marlon Samuels Was Found Guilty by Anti-Corruption Tribunal?

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels was found guilty of four offences under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code by an independent anti-corruption tribunal. The ICC levied the charges in September 2021 in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code.

What are the four offences committed by Marlon Samuels?

Marlon Samuels, who has experience of playing 71 Tests and 207 ODIs, has been found guilty of violating Article 2.4.2 of ECB’s anti-corruption code. This article refers to failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official the receipt of gifts, payments, hospitality, or other benefits that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

The second charge against the 42-year-old is under Article 2.4.3, relating to failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality valued at US $750 or more.

The two subsequent charges are under Article 2.4.6 (failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation) and Article 2.4.7 (obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that might have been relevant).

How were these charges levied on Samuels?

The charges pertain to the 2019 T10 League scheduled for November that year in Abu Dhabi, falling under the ECB’s jurisdiction. Samuels was signed by Karnataka Tuskers but pulled out days before the tournament's start.

Samuels's visit to Dubai in September 2019 included various social activities, and the payment for his entire trip was made by a team owner. After pulling out of the tournament, he was contacted by representatives of the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in January 2020.

Samuels provided misinformation during the investigation and failed to submit all his mobile phones to the ACU as advised. He also did not disclose critical details about his Dubai trip.

What Did Samuels say during the Interview?

In a document published by the ICC, Samuels complained about the ACU not doing enough to stop "shady people" from buying teams and running leagues, which he argued could lead to player entrapment.

Who is Mehar Chhayakar aka Rehan Ali?

Chhayakar, known as Rehan Ali, met Samuels during his Dubai trip. ACU investigations revealed that Ali, a person involved in corruption, had made offers to players and agents, including a possible euphemism for corruption.

Has the decision been unanimous in the matter of Marlon Samuels?

An independent tribunal of three members was constituted on October 18, 2021. Among them, Justice Kate O'Regan gave a partially dissenting view, expressing discomfort with some aspects of the case against Samuels, particularly regarding evidence and inference.

What are the consequences that Samuels might face?

The ICC stated, “The Tribunal will now consider the submissions of each party before deciding on the appropriate sanction to be imposed. The decision will follow in due course.”