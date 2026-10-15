Iyer stresses better execution and fresh mindset after T20I loss vs WI

India skipper Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday stressed the need for better execution and the right mindset going forward after the hosts suffered a 24-run defeat against the West Indies in the fourth T20I here.

India's innings ended at 223/9 in 19.3 overs after Arshdeep Singh retired hurt while chasing the West Indies' imposing total of 247 for three, allowing the visitors to level the five-match series 2-2.

The series decider will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"It all started with bowling. We didn't execute our line and lengths well and, at the end of the day, when you're chasing 250, you have to go about it in a certain pattern," Iyer said.

"I liked our approach during the chase, but we were unfortunate that we couldn't execute our plans with the ball, and that's where we fell a bit short." "They executed their plans well, and there was a bit of assistance from the wicket as well. The ball was kicking up, and they used the field pretty well. So, credit where it's due - their execution was spot on," Iyer added.

He continued, "The approach is going to be the same, and I feel that going forward, we don't have to think too much about our bowling. It's all about execution and having a fresh mindset, where you come out on a given day, execute your plans and seize the moment." Iyer said the series-deciding fifth T20I would be an "interesting" contest.

"Even though the momentum shifted towards us in between, their ability to bounce back was top-notch, and I'm sure the fifth one will be an interesting contest," he said.

West Indies skipper Shai Hope, who struck an unbeaten 102 for his second century in four matches in the series, said his team's total was competitive, given the nature of the pitch at the Uppal Stadium.

"I honestly felt it was a decent score because the surface was actually holding up a bit more than we initially thought. We felt the pitch would probably be a bit better for batting," Hope said.

"But I found that with the new ball, some deliveries were kicking up a lot more, while others were staying low as well. It was a bit two-paced to start with and then, obviously, with the spinners and the quicks at the back end, it became a little more difficult to hit through the line," he added.

Keemo Paul, who returned figures of 5/41 to derail India's chase, said the West Indies bowlers stuck to their plans, keeping the nature of the pitch in mind.

"We have a simple plan: try to nail the yorkers and, if that doesn't work, go into the wicket. Obviously, the wicket assisted us a bit. The slower balls were gripping, so we just tried not to be too predictable," Paul said.

"We were up for the fight in this T20 tournament. I just want to contribute whenever I get the opportunity. It's not easy bowling on these wickets, but you have to back yourself. Tonight, I executed my plans, and I'm very happy about that," the bowler added.