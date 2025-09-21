Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Live stream guide for Jio users

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Live stream guide for Jio users

Jio TV offers multiple subscription plans for its users with extra benefits. Their plans start at Rs 77 and go up to Rs 3999

Aditya Kaushik
Sep 21 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Pakistan are set for another dramatic Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium today. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will rely on his spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy to exploit the slow Dubai pitches and maintain India’s tactical edge. Much of the attention is focused on the tense off-field buildup, with last week’s no-handshake incident fueling a “Grudge Match” atmosphere.
 
Jasprit Bumrah and Varun are expected to return, adding experience to India’s bowling. Pakistan’s batting unit faces pressure after failing to read India’s spinners in the previous game, with only Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi presenting clear threats. India’s top order, led by Suryakumar, remains in solid form and looks ready to handle Pakistan’s pace. Expect intensity, drama, and a pitched battle in Dubai tonight. 
 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming of this highly anticipated match, especially the Jio users? Take a look.

Alternate way to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash for Jio users

Jio users can enjoy live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 matches easily via the Jio TV app. By logging into Jio TV on their mobile devices, they can access dedicated OTT apps like Sony LIV and FanCode, where all Asia Cup matches are broadcast live. Although a small premium may apply for complete access, Jio TV remains a highly affordable option compared to other annual streaming subscriptions, allowing cricket fans to catch all the action seamlessly through their Jio SIM and app.

Jio TV Subscription Plans

Jio TV offers multiple subscription plans for its users with extra benefits. Their plans start at Rs 77, which gives fans a 30-day Sony LIV mobile subscription along with unlimited data for five days.
 
Their second plan is Rs 175. This plan gives fans access to 10 different OTTs, including Sony LIV, for 28 days along with unlimited data. Their next plan is Rs 445, which gives fans access to 11 OTT platforms along with unlimited 5G data and complimentary subscriptions to all Jio apps. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.
 
Their second-most expensive plan is Rs 1049, which gives users access to Zee5 and Sony LIV along with unlimited internet. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Their last plan is Rs 3999, which gives fans access to FanCode for a year along with unlimited data for 365 days.

How to subscribe to Jio TV using your phone

Here is a stepwise guide for fans to subscribe to Jio TV premium services:
  • Step 1: Open Play Store or App Store on your phone and search for the Jio TV app.
  • Step 2: Download the app and then log in using your Jio number.
  • Step 3: Go to the Subscribe menu and choose the plan you want to subscribe to.
  • Step 4: Pay for the subscription using the available payment methods.
  • Step 5: Go back to the home page of the app and navigate through the vast gallery, including the Sports section, which will live stream the India vs Pakistan match from 7:30 PM IST today.

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

