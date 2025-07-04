Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Jaiswal becomes joint fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in Tests

Jaiswal becomes joint fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in Tests

Jaiswal had the chance to break the record in the first innings but lost his wicket on 87, leaving himself 11 short of the milestone

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 23-year-old Indian southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his purple patch in red-ball cricket against England in Edgbaston. In the second innings of the match, Jaiswal added a historic milestone to his name.
 
Jaiswal, who is playing his 40th Test innings, completed his 2,000 Test runs, becoming the joint-fastest Indian player to reach the milestone along with Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who also completed their 2,000 Test runs in the 40th innings. Jaiswal had the chance to break the record in the first innings but lost his wicket on 87, leaving himself 11 short of the milestone. 
 
 
Current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Indian Test captain Vijay Hazare are the next two on the list with 43 innings each, while Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar took 44 innings each to reach the 2,000 Test runs mark.
 
Overall, Jaiswal is 16th on the list, as Sir Don Bradman took only 22 innings to complete his 2,000 career runs in red-ball cricket.  Fastest to 2,000 Test runs for India 
Rank Player Innings to 2000 Runs
1 Rahul Dravid 40
1 Virender Sehwag 40
1 Yashasvi Jaiswal 40
4 Vijay Hazare 43
4 Gautam Gambhir 43
6 Sunil Gavaskar 44
6 Sachin Tendulkar 44
8 Sourav Ganguly 45
9 Cheteshwar Pujara 46
 

Topics : India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

