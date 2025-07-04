Jaiswal becomes joint fastest Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in Tests

The 23-year-old Indian southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his purple patch in red-ball cricket against England in Edgbaston. In the second innings of the match, Jaiswal added a historic milestone to his name.
Jaiswal, who is playing his 40th Test innings, completed his 2,000 Test runs, becoming the joint-fastest Indian player to reach the milestone along with Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who also completed their 2,000 Test runs in the 40th innings. Jaiswal had the chance to break the record in the first innings but lost his wicket on 87, leaving himself 11 short of the milestone.
Current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Indian Test captain Vijay Hazare are the next two on the list with 43 innings each, while Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar took 44 innings each to reach the 2,000 Test runs mark.
Overall, Jaiswal is 16th on the list, as Sir Don Bradman took only 22 innings to complete his 2,000 career runs in red-ball cricket. Fastest to 2,000 Test runs for India
|Rank
|Player
|Innings to 2000 Runs
|1
|Rahul Dravid
|40
|1
|Virender Sehwag
|40
|1
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|40
|4
|Vijay Hazare
|43
|4
|Gautam Gambhir
|43
|6
|Sunil Gavaskar
|44
|6
|Sachin Tendulkar
|44
|8
|Sourav Ganguly
|45
|9
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|46