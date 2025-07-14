Monday, July 14, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs England 3rd Test Day 5: Stokes, Archer rock India's chase at Lords

India vs England 3rd Test Day 5: Stokes, Archer rock India's chase at Lords

India's pursuit of a modest but tricky target unravelled in dramatic fashion during the morning session. Rishabh Pant was the first to go on Day 5, dismissed for 17

Enland crcket team

Enland cricket team. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer—heroes of England’s 2019 World Cup win on this very ground—returned to Lord’s in Test whites to deliver another spellbinding performance. On Day 5 of the third Test, with India chasing 193 for victory, the duo turned up the heat just when it mattered most, pushing England closer to a memorable win.
 
Five years ago, they won a title. Today, they’re gunning for a Test match to remember.  Check England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live score and match updates here
 
Pant, Rahul, Sundar fall as pressure mounts
  India’s pursuit of a modest but tricky target unravelled in dramatic fashion during the morning session. Rishabh Pant was the first to go on Day 5, dismissed for 17 while visibly struggling with a left-hand issue. Archer bowled him with a searing delivery that jagged off the seam at 89mph—fast, furious, and unplayable.
 
 
KL Rahul, who had looked the most composed of the Indian batters, followed soon after. With immaculate footwork and discipline, Rahul had resisted everything thrown at him. But it took something truly special to remove him—Stokes produced that magic. From well outside off, the ball seamed in sharply, drawing a defensive prod. After a long DRS consultation, all three lights turned red. The roar from the England huddle, led by a fist-pumping Stokes, told the story.

Also Read

England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: ENG on top with 2 wickets; Pant-Rahul depart

ENG vs IND 3rd Test broadcasting details

ENG vs IND 3rd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 5 live for free?

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Pitch report for Day 5

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Pitch report for final day of play at Lord's

India cricket team and washington sundar

India eye Lord's glory as Sundar backs batting depth to chase 193 today

India celebrating England's wicket at Lord's

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: India en route to big win at Lord's

 
Washington Sundar was next. Archer, full of fire, plucked a sensational one-handed return catch off his own bowling. Stokes raced in to embrace him, the pair celebrating with a ferocity that matched the stakes.
 
India tumbled to 82 for 7. 
 
England returns the fire at Lord’s
  India had once dished out “60 overs of hell” to England at this very venue. Today, it was England’s turn. Every delivery was packed with hostility, and the intensity was palpable across the ground.
 
From the slip cordon, Harry Brook was heard saying:
 
“Only a matter of time here, boys.”  Check India vs England 3rd Test full scorecard
 
And England were playing like they believed it.
 
Verbal volleys and visible tensions
  Archer, not typically known for his aggression, had plenty to say. After rattling Nitish Reddy with a hostile bouncer, he had a few words for the debutant. He did the same after removing Pant, making it clear that this wasn’t just a cricket match—it was personal.
 
The fiery undercurrent wasn’t new. It had carried over from Day 3, when Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley’s altercation lit the fuse. Siraj’s animated send-off of Duckett had only intensified the mood. England were now dishing it back, blow for blow.   
 
Stokes shows why he's irreplaceable
  Stokes' spell was more than just effective—it was symbolic. Having missed England’s 2023 tour of India due to injury and undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this year, he is now back to full rhythm. With every sharp bouncer and seaming delivery, he looked like a man trying to reclaim the overs he’d been forced to sit out.
 
This version of Stokes—aggressive, tactical, hungry—is what England had missed.   
 
India under siege, but match not over yet
  Despite being 82 for 7, India are not out of it. But chasing 193 on a worn Lord’s pitch against an inspired England attack has become a mountain. With every passing over, England’s grip tightens and India’s window narrows.
 
From Pant’s struggle to Rahul’s resilience, from Stokes’ roar to Archer’s ice-cold fire, Day 5 at Lord’s has delivered everything—except, as yet, a winner.

More From This Section

Siraj vs Duckett at Lord's

Siraj vs Duckett: Here's how much Indian pacer is fined for fiery send-off

India cricket team and washington sundar

We're in control with solid batters yet to come, feels Washington Sundar

Cameron Green

Australia struggle at 99-6 in 3rd Test as West Indies pacers dominate

England vs India 3rd Test: When Gill sledged Crawley for final over theatrics

Trescothick notes cricket's new warmth, stresses competitive fire

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4 full scorecard

ENG vs IND Highlights, 3rd Test: India 58-4 at stumps on Day 4, need 135 more runs to take 2-1 lead

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon