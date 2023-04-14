close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JioCinema to live-stream IPL matches at fan parks in more than 35 cities

In their bid to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet, JioCinema will live stream matches at fan parks across more than 35 cities and towns

IANS Mumbai
JioCinema

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In their bid to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet, JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Indian Premier League, will live stream matches at fan parks across more than 35 cities and towns in the country during the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema has planned to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital.

Access to the IPL fan parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens.

According to the digital broadcasters, the fan parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

JioCinema will invite viewers to fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on April 15 for the live-streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match followed by Lucknow SuperGiants vs Punjab Kings fixture.

On the other hand, fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on the 16th as Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders first and Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match.

Also Read

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Highlights: Krunal's super show wins it for Lucknow

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Highlights: Gill's 67 and Tewatia's wit win for Titans

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan defeated CSK in last-ball finish

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

IPL 2023 DC vs MI preview: Mumbai and Delhi fight to break losing streak

"Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family," a Viacom18 Spokesperson was quoted as saying in a media release.

"Our record IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension," it added.

JioCinema's coverage of the IPL has already witnessed several records crumbling since the season opener.

The opening weekend of IPL 2023 got a record-breaking 147 Cr. video views on JioCinema. The number of video viewers for the first weekend alone on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of IPL on digital. This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

--IANS

ak/

Topics : IPL | Reliance Jio

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

B R Ambedkar
3 min read

Warm day likely in Delhi with the max temp at 39 deg C, says Met office

Women cover their faces with scarves to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Workers at poverty-fighting organisation World Bank struggle to pay bills

World Bank
4 min read

US sanctions on Russian diamonds: Surat industry stares at 25% job loss

diamonds, diamond industry
4 min read

Banks to remain closed today? Check bank holidays in April 2023 here

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon