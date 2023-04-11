IPL 2023 DC vs MI preview: Mumbai and Delhi fight to break losing streak

David Warner has been the lone fighter for Delhi with the bat, while Tilak Varma has played the same role for Mumbai. The playing 11 has not been consistent for both the teams either, and as a result, players do not seem confident in playing their natural selves. This is a game to try and put on their best without fear and get off the blocks to get some confidence in the tournament. Which team will be able to do it? Only time will tell.

It will be a battle of the bottom-placed teams as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Neither Delhi nor Mumbai has been able to get off the mark, as their batting has been unable to perform as expected.