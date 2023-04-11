IPL 2023 DC vs MI preview: Mumbai and Delhi fight to break losing streak

It will be a battle of the bottom-placed teams as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Neither Delhi nor Mumbai has been able to get off the mark, as their batting has been unable to perform as expected.
David Warner has been the lone fighter for Delhi with the bat, while Tilak Varma has played the same role for Mumbai. The playing 11 has not been consistent for both the teams either, and as a result, players do not seem confident in playing their natural selves. This is a game to try and put on their best without fear and get off the blocks to get some confidence in the tournament. Which team will be able to do it? Only time will tell.
DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 16
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Monday, April 11, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report
The Delhi pitch was not as predicted in the first game as it assisted pacers and mostly remained friendly to the batters, with the bounce being consistent. Shot making was easy, but the bowlers made it tough by gaining swing with the air coming from the open stands. In this game, a similar batting-friendly wicket is expected to be available.
DC vs MI, Delhi Weather Forecast
The season of dry weather is approaching. However, it would be relatively calmer in the evening. The humidity will be down to 14 per cent and it will keep on going up as the night progresses. The temperatures will be in the lower 30s, and a solid environment for cricket will be available.
Delhi Capitals playing combination
The Delhi Capitals could really do with playing Phil Salt in the playing 11 as well as Sarfaraz Khan instead of Aman Khan. Prithvi Shaw should be allowed to open alongside David Warner or not play at all. Mukesh Kumar should be utilised in the powerplay or middle overs itself as he is not a death-over bowler as of yet.
DC predicted playing 11
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi
Impact Substitute options: Aman Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rilee Rossouw, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Mumbai Indians playing combination
Rohit Sharma finally seemed to be getting in the form in the last game, and he would hope to continue from there. Jofra Archer and Cameron Green are impact players and must find their way into the playing 11 at all costs. For the other two overseas places, Tim David and Jason Brendenhoff could be used, with the last one being impact substituted as and when required by Tristan Stubbs or Dewald Brevis.
MI predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya
Impact Substitute options: Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod
DC vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops.