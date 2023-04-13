close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan defeated CSK in last-ball finish

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's smashing 32 runs in 17 balls goes in vain as his score fails to win CSK win the match

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals won its third match of the season against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. In a nail-biting match, Sandeep Sharma defended 21 runs in the last over against CSK's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL has had four exciting matches on four consecutive days so far.

CSK vs RR was no exception on Wednesday. The result was on the edge till the last ball: Dhoni was batting and CSK required five runs in the last ball, and all results were possible. But Sandeep Sharma's fine yorker in critical time clinched the match from CSK's hand.

RR defended 175 runs

Batting first, RR lost the early wicket of in-form batter Jaiswal at a score of 11 runs. English batter Jos Buttler (52 runs in 36 balls) again rescued his team, getting support from Devdutt Padikkal (38 runs in 26 balls) to build a partnership of 77 runs for the second wicket.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (0 Runs) again lost his wicket without scoring a run. Disciplined batting from Ashwin (30 runs in 22 balls) and the finishing touch from Hetmyer (30 runs in 18 balls) helped Rajasthan to reach a fighting total of 175 runs.

While chasing, CSK also lost an early wicket of its man in form Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 runs in 10 balls) at a score of 10 runs. Then Ajinkya Rahane (31 in 19 balls) and Devon Conway's (50 in 38 balls) 68-run partnership helped CSK to fight back.

At the end of the game, CSK skipper Dhoni (32 runs in 17 balls) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (25 runs in 15 balls) almost took away the game from RR. 58 runs were needed in 18 balls, and then we have seen a master class from Dhoni and Jadeja. In the last over, CSK needed 21 runs, and Dhoni smashed two sixes, but Sandeep Sharma's three on-spot yorkers helped RR to win the match by 3 runs.

RR Skipper fined 12 lakhs for slow over-rate

Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings last night.

In a press release, IPL said, "Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

Also Read

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG Highlights: Moeen makes it memorable for Chennai crowd

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

IPL 2023 MI vs CSK preview: Will the Mumbai-Chennai El Classico deliver?

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

IPL 2023 DC vs MI preview: Mumbai and Delhi fight to break losing streak

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Green, David win it for Mumbai on last ball

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Check pitch report, playing XI, and more

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Highlights: Pooran shines in Lucknow's thrilling win

Topics : IPL | Chennai Super Kings | Rajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IT service outsource norms to kick in from October this year, says RBI

IT, technology, internet, computer, telecom, data, employees, jobs, staff
3 min read

India remains top destination for Russian Urals oil in April: Report

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn
2 min read

Two B1 heavy bomber jets of US to join exercise in India for first time

Fighter jets
4 min read
Premium

New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

ongc, oil, oil field, natural gas, gas
3 min read

Ukraine, Russia send home around 200 soldiers in a prisoner swap

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon