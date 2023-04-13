IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan defeated CSK in last-ball finish

RR defended 175 runs

Batting first, RR lost the early wicket of in-form batter Jaiswal at a score of 11 runs. English batter Jos Buttler (52 runs in 36 balls) again rescued his team, getting support from Devdutt Padikkal (38 runs in 26 balls) to build a partnership of 77 runs for the second wicket.



Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (0 Runs) again lost his wicket without scoring a run. Disciplined batting from Ashwin (30 runs in 22 balls) and the finishing touch from Hetmyer (30 runs in 18 balls) helped Rajasthan to reach a fighting total of 175 runs.



While chasing, CSK also lost an early wicket of its man in form Ruturaj Gaikwad (8 runs in 10 balls) at a score of 10 runs. Then Ajinkya Rahane (31 in 19 balls) and Devon Conway's (50 in 38 balls) 68-run partnership helped CSK to fight back.



At the end of the game, CSK skipper Dhoni (32 runs in 17 balls) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (25 runs in 15 balls) almost took away the game from RR. 58 runs were needed in 18 balls, and then we have seen a master class from Dhoni and Jadeja. In the last over, CSK needed 21 runs, and Dhoni smashed two sixes, but Sandeep Sharma's three on-spot yorkers helped RR to win the match by 3 runs.

