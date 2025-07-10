Jurel replaces injured Pant as keeper! Will Rishabh come out to bat?

Team India faced a potential setback on the opening day of the Lord’s Test as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced off the field with an apparent injury shortly after lunch.
With the five-match series finely poised at 1-1 following India’s impressive win at Edgbaston, the visitors were hoping to carry that momentum forward, especially with Jasprit Bumrah making his return to the playing XI. However, an awkward moment involving Pant might alter the course of the contest.
The incident occurred during the 34th over of England’s first innings, when Bumrah sent down a wayward delivery down the leg side. Pant made an athletic dive to his left to intercept the ball, but could only manage a slight touch with his gloves, allowing the ball to run away for two byes. Immediately after the dive, Pant appeared to be in discomfort and signaled for medical attention.
Despite staying on to complete the over, the 27-year-old showed visible signs of distress and was soon replaced behind the stumps by substitute Dhruv Jurel, who took over wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the session. Will Pant be allowed to come out to bat? As the injury occurred on the field, it is expected that Rishabh Pant will be allowed to bat in India's innings. However, it remains to be seen how serious the injury is and whether India's vice captain would be able to come out to bat or not.