Kohli's masterclass sets up series, worries Australia: Ravi Shastri

Kohli brought all his technical expertise into play to score the 30th hundred on the third day of the first Test against Australia

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri

Press Trust of India Perth
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Virat Kohli's remarkable hundred is an "ominous" sign for Australia, and said no touring player in the last 15 years might not have produced such knocks more regularly than the batting star.

Kohli brought all his technical expertise into play to score the 30th hundred on the third day of the first Test against Australia here, despite struggling for form in the run-up to the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

This was 36-year-old Kohli's seventh century in Australia, the most by an Indian with one ahead of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (6).

Kohli's last century before this was the 121 against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023, and since then 15 innings have passed without a three-figure mark.

 

"Seven hundreds in Australia. The big stage, the big ground. One of the bounciest pitches in the world. I doubt an overseas player in the last 15 years has come to Australia and played in this fashion, Shastri said on Fox Cricket commentary.

He plays two Test matches and he gets two hundreds. You can't get a better stage and to set up the series."  Shastri, who had successful stint with Kohli as India captain, said the seasoned batter coming into form can be seen as an ominous sign for Australia.

"They call him the King. To get a hundred in the very first Test match of the series. It is a terrific signal for India. It is ominous from Australia's point of view.

But look at the joy. It's a popular hundred and I think fans the world over wanted to see this bloke come to Australia and perform again."  Talking to the broadcasters after his hundred, Kohli mentioned his wife Anushka Sharma for supporting him through thick and thin, and Shastri knew it must be an emotional moment for him. 

"This is a special moment. Look at his family and his wife out here. He will have a tear in his eye. He has worked so hard for it.

It means a lot to him. What a servant he has been for Indian cricket and what an ambassador for Test match cricket world wide."  Shastri said he knew Kohli was destined for a big innings from the moment he walked out to bat.

But sometimes with great players, the moment they come in from the outset in the first 10 minutes you saw his feet moving, you knew the signs were there that the big man is back.

Former Australia opener David Warner, who scored a similar drought-breaking ton in Perth last year during his farewell series, knew exactly what was going through Kohli's head.

Run out of superlatives there Ravi, Warner said.

Absolutely incredible. I can feel the emotion. His connection between him and his wife and his family and how much it means to him.

People don't realise how much goes on behind closed doors. The thoughts that go through your head as Virat Kohli said. It is not easy work. Congratulations to Virat Kohli.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

