close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kohli writes to BCCI, claims he said nothing wrong to Gambhir, Naveen

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match in Lucknow on May 1 was marred by an on-field altercation involving Kohli, Naveen, Amit Mishra and Gambhir

IANS New Delhi
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli

3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, who was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for his ugly on and off-field verbal fight with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, has written a letter to BCCI officials, saying that he didn't say anything wrong to the members of his opposition team.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match in Lucknow on May 1 was marred by an on-field altercation involving Kohli, Naveen, Amit Mishra and Gambhir.

The ugly clash between the two greatest Indian cricketers -- Kohli and Gambhir -- wasn't a pleasant sight, and as a result of that, both of them were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for the altercation, which was deemed a Level 2 offence and in breach of IPL Code of Conduct's Article 2.21. On the other hand, Afghanistan fast-bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Though, Kohli feels that his behaviour doesn't warrant such a fine, although he won't pay the fine as RCB has a policy of not deducting match fees from their players' salaries for on-field offences.

In a report published by the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the former RCB captain has written a message to a few BCCI officials explaining the situation and expressing his disappointment after being handed a fine of 100 per cent match fee. Kohli reportedly said he did not say anything wrong to the LSG players and mentor during the fight.

The 34-year-old Kohli was aggressive in his celebration during the LSG-RCB match and was charged up against a couple of LSG players like Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers. The witnesses to the verbal altercations claim that Kohli was hostile towards Naveen and Amit Mishra, who was batting with the Afghan cricketer towards the end of LSG's chase, also complained to the umpires about Kohli's behaviour.

Also Read

RCB vs LSG: Emotions get better of Kohli and Gambhir, once again!

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

Anushka is an inspiration, sacrifices made by her massive: Virat Kohli

Delhi court settles suit against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as withdrawn

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Chawla has Rahane too, Chennai 81/2 in 9

Gujarat Titans crush Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets, consolidate position

KL Rahul rules himself out of IPL 2023, World Test Championship final

SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Batting failure hands Hyderabad 5 run loss

SRH vs KKR preview: It's do or die for Knight Riders in Hyderabad

Kohli had an ugly spat with Naveen during and after the match, and it is reported that it all started because of Mohammed Siraj's bouncers and throws that were aimed at him.

The Afghani pacer was irked by the constant barrage of bouncers and throws that Kohli had asked Siraj to bowl. But in his message, Kohli denied doing that and said he did not direct Siraj to hit Naveen but instead only instructed him to bowl bouncers.

After the game, during the customary handshake, Kohli and Naveen had a heated exchange, and the former India captain reportedly complained about the pacer's aggressive behaviour.

Soon after that, Kohli and Mayers were having a conversation when Gambhir stepped in and took the West Indies cricketer away. Kohli then told Gambhir to stay away from the matter, to which the LSG mentor replied that his players are like his family and he won't tolerate anyone abusing them.

Since that day, a lot has been written and reported about that incident, and several videos and pictures of the ugly on-field fight between the two went viral on the internet.

--IANS

ak/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Virat Kohli BCCI IPL

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD
2 min read

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

BJP
2 min read

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

Manipur violence
2 min read

Delhi court lists supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia for mulling

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
4 min read

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Water supply, shortage
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space
3 min read

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51%, loss narrows to Rs 168 crore

Paytm
3 min read

Here's why airlines keep folding in India's booming aviation market

Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff hold placards during a protest organized by Jet Airways India employees in Delhi in 2019.
6 min read

Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 12.9% to Rs 5,242 crore

Adani power
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon