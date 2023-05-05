close

KL Rahul rules himself out of IPL 2023, World Test Championship final

The World Test Championship final will take place at The Oval starting June 7

BS Web Team New Delhi
kl rahul

KL Rahul

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Indian batsman and wicket-keeper KL Rahul on Friday ruled himself out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023 and World Test Championship final against Australia following his leg injury. He will undergo thigh surgery.
The World Test Championship final will take place at The Oval starting June 7.

Rahul on May 1 injured his right thigh while sprinting towards the boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis bowling in Lucknow Super Giants' match with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He went off the field clutching at his thigh. He then left the IPL camp and travelled to Mumbai for scans under the eye of the national setup.
"KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source had earlier told PTI.

Rahul has been in fine form in the IPL with 274 runs at an average of 34.25, while his experience in England conditions when opening for India includes two Test tons.

Topics : KL Rahul Indian Premier League ICC World Test Championship

First Published: May 05 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

