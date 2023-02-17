Delhi court settles suit against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as withdrawn

A on Thursday disposed of the suit filed against BJP MP as withdrawn in view of the statement of plaintiffs in the matter.

The suit was against the alleged unauthorised construction of a library by him on MCD land meant for a dumping yard in Priya Enclave.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh of Karkardooma Court said, "Both the plaintiffs have given separate statements that the matter has been settled and they wish to withdraw it. In view of the statement, the matter stands disposed of as settled as withdrawn."

It was claimed that in connivance with the MCD officials took possession of a dumping yard site.

In November 2022, the Court issued a summons to BJP MP in the matter.

The Petitioners' Advocate Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya had moved a civil suit against Gautam Gambhir and the MCD seeking an order restraining Gambhir from using the alleged illegal structure.

The petitioners submitted before the court that the present suit may be treated under Section 91 CPC.

The suit has claimed that Gautam Gambhir in connivance with higher officials of MCD unauthorisedly constructed a library on the MCD land which was being earlier used for Dhalao (Dumping Yard).

It was also alleged that first, the officers of MCD removed the dhalao from the said land measuring 300 square yards, then the BJP MP took over the physical possessions of the same without taking any valid permission.

The plea mentioned a complaint/letter sent by the BJP MLA Anil Vajpayee to the LG in this regard.

The petitioners had also referred to an article published on October 7, 2022, in a national English daily in which Gambhir allegedly said that he has not taken permission from any authority.

The suit has also sought direction to the MCD to take possession of the land and demolish the illegal structure raised on the land.

