

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, could be eliminated from the playoffs race if they lose this game. Having won against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last away encounter, the men in purple and gold lost to Gujarat Titans at home. This dented their chances of progress with only three wins in nine games. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming back to their home after a win against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi. They would be pumped up to face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders and keep their hopes of playoffs alive. In eight games Hyderabad has three wins and a victory here would make it four out of nine. It will help them rise up from the ninth position in the points table.



SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Details Say Kolkata lose tonight, they will have only four games remaining. They would not only have to win those four matches but also hope that others lose. Hence, playoff qualification chances would be taken away from their hands after a loss in this game. That’s why this game becomes a do-or-die encounter for the Nitish Rana-led team.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match Number- 47

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Thursday, May 04, 2023



Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Pitch Report Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad



In the last game, there was grip available for spinners and if the trend continues, KKR will come into the game big time with their three spinners- Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma. The pitch in Hyderabad has become better over the last few seasons. Run-scoring hasn’t really been an issue apart from the last game, where Delhi Capitals were able to defend a total as low as 144.

SRH vs KKR, Hyderabad Weather Forecast

There are 14 per cent chances of rain from 07 pm to 08 pm IST in Hyderabad tonight. It moves up to 18 per cent from 09 pm to 10 pm and then to 49 per cent with thunderstorms expected at around 11 pm IST. Thus, a captain winning the toss would keep this in mind and play it safe by choosing to field first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

With a win in the last game, the Hyderabad side won’t be looking to change anything unless forced by any injury. However, Umran Malik has been a liability so far and can be replaced by Natarajan in the playing 11 who can be used as an impact substitute for Abdul Samad.



SRH predicted playing 11 Harry Brook needs to come good for his team as well. Akeal Hosein might give way to Marco Jansen, given that the pitch will not offer help to spinners in overcast conditions.



Impact Substitute Options: Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

The Knight Riders would dearly want Jason Roy to be back in the playing 11 and accompany Rahmanullah Gurbaz as an opening partner. The two dashers could give Kolkata the much-needed firepower at the start of the innings. Lockie Ferguson could be used as an impact substitute for Roy when the Knight Riders bowl.



KKR predicted playing 11 In such a situation both Venkatesh Iyer and Suyash Sharma could be used as main players. Umesh Yadav could be rested as Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Ferguson and Harshit Rana would be three pacers and there are three spinners in the side already. Iyer could be the seventh bowling option.



Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma